“Demand for skz is real and high” — Fans react to Stray Kids reportedly rejecting Coachella 2025 for their upcoming 'dominATE’ World Tour dates

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, HITS Daily Double hinted at Stray Kids allegedly turning down Coachella 2025 due to their ongoing dominATE World Tour 2024-2025. The American music industry trade publication stated that Coachella might announce next year's lineup earlier than usual after it posted a picture of palm trees swaying on November 19, 2024.

HITS Daily Double speculated the most probable lineup for the upcoming music festival and stated Stray Kids would have been a great fit into the Coachella 2025 lineup, however, their tour dates may make it impossible.

"Obtaining this echelon of talent has become more difficult in recent years, and artists that could have fit the proverbial bill such as Oasis, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Shakira and Stray Kids are all doing their own L.A.-area stadium dates instead"

Fans of the K-pop group were thrilled over the possibility of the GIANT group headlining the biggest music festival of the year. Although being aware of the new dominATE World Tour dates, announced on November 19, one fan wrote on X:

"If stray kids weren't touring they'd be performing at coachella (festival contracts often have radius clauses that don't allow artists to perform in a certain area for a certain amount of time). the demand for skz is real and high: a song for arcane, deadpool, the met gala"

Fans highlighted how every music festival wants the ATE K-pop band to headline their shows.

"Stray Kids are always named amongst the top 2 K-pop groups, breaking records and always the first choice. Others are always following in their footsteps (show appearances, achievements) or second choice. I don't even know why the discourse exists." a fan wrote.

"ON MY KNEES FOR STRAY KIDS TO HEADLINE COACHELLA," another fan said.

"Everyone wants Stray Kids - a top echelon talent but it’s proven they are too busy and booked with their own 3rd World Tour, which covers Asia, LATAM, Europe and North America," another fan added.

Others expressed their desire to see the band at Coachella 2025.

"Skz at Coachella isn’t a want but a it needs to happen! WE WANT STRAY KIDS," one fan commented.

"They’re literally ‘performance monster’ and that’s why every festival is fighting for their lives to have stray kids as their headliners," another fan remarked.

"When you're relevant and in high demand, you don't need a push from your agency to attend festivals. The festivals will come looking for you," one other fan stated.

Stray Kids set to become the first band to perform at Canada's Rogers Stadium which is still under construction

On November 19, 2024, Stray Kids new dates and venues to its ongoing third world tour, dominATE. Fans noted that the band will visit Canada for the first time to perform at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on June 29, 2025.

However, the stadium is currently under construction and is reported to accommodate over 50,000 spectators. They would become the first band in the world to perform at the stadium followed by Coldplay and Oasis' respective concerts.

Here are the new dates and venues of Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour:

NOVEMBER 2024

November 23 — Philippine Arena, The Philippines

November 29 — Galaxy Arena, China

November 30 — Galaxy Arena, China

DECEMBER 2024

December 5 — Kyocera Dome, Japan

December 7 — Kyocera Dome, Japan

December 8 — Kyocera Dome, Japan

December 14 — National Stadium, Thailand

December 21 — Indonesia Arena, Indonesia

JANUARY 2025

January 18 — AsiaWorld-Arena, China (NEW)

January 19 — AsiaWorld-Arena, China (NEW)

MARCH 2025

March 28 —Estadio Bicentenario la Florida, Chile (NEW)

APRIL 2024

April 1— Estadio Nilton Santos, Brazil (NEW)

April 5 — Estadio Morumbis Brazil (NEW)

April 9 — Estadio San Marcos, Peru (NEW)

April 12 — Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (NEW)

MAY 2025

May 24 — T-Mobile Park, Washington D.C. (NEW)

May 28 — Oracle Park, California (NEW)

May 31 — Sofi Stadium, California (NEW)

JUNE 2025

June 6 — Globe Life Field, Texas (NEW)

June 10 —Truist Park, Georgia (NEW)

June 14 — Camping World Stadium, Florida (NEW)

June 18 — Citi Field, New York (NEW)

June 23 — Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. (NEW)

June 26 — Wrigley Field, Illinois (NEW)

June 29 — Rogers Stadium, Ontario (NEW)

JULY 2025

July 11 — Johan Cruijff Arena, the Netherlands (NEW)

July 15 — Deutsche Bank Park, Germany (NEW)

July 18 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the UK (NEW)

July 22 — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Spain (NEW)

July 26 — Stade de France, France (NEW)

In other news, Rolling Stone reported that the popular K-pop group paid a tribute to NSYNC by performing a rendition of BYE BYE BYE at the 50th-anniversary special of American Music Awards on October 7, 2024.

It was the band's first-ever American Music Awards appearance where they mashed their latest single, Chk Chk Boom with NSYNC's BYE BYE BYE.

