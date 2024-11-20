“This is genuinely crazy” — Fans react to Stray Kids’ upcoming concert in Canada’s yet-to-be-built stadium

On November 19, 2024, JYP Entertainment announced new dates and venues of Stray Kids' ongoing dominATE World Tour 2024-2025. The new dates include venues like Hong Kong, Chile, Brazil, California, Washington, D.C., and more. Fans noted that the K-pop band is set to perform at the Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 29, 2024.

For the unversed, the stadium is currently under construction and will be complete by June 2025. It is reported to have the capacity to seat 50,000 people and the stadium will only be operational till June 2031.

Fans noted that after the construction, Stray Kids would probably become the first K-pop to perform at the Rogers Stadium, making history. One fan wrote on X:

"I just found this out like this is genuinely crazy"

Supporters expressed their excitement over the upcoming concert dates and highlighted that Stray Kids will be the first band to ever perform at Rogers Stadium followed by Coldplay and Oasis in 2025.

"I truly hope they finish this on time," one fan wrote.

"Here I am hoping the building is finished by the time skz goes to Canada," another fan said.

"They will be the first to perform there according to the stadiums website. After them will be Coldplay then Oasis." one other fan added.

Others stated that Stray Kids would visit Canada for the first time due to their ongoing tour.

"THE WAY I’M GOING TO TORONTO THIS WEEKEND FOR TAYTAY AND SKZ ARE GOING TO PERFORM IN A BRAND NEW STADIUM WTFFF THIS IS CRAZY. ALSO I REALLY HOPE MY PARENTS LET ME GO BC IT WILL BE SUMMER BREAK AND ITS THE FIRST TIME THEY COME TO CANADA I WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS," one fan said.

"RIGHT???? i think this is gonna be the first show there? (at least of what’s announced there currently?) i’m NERVOUS," another fan said.

"It’s still under construction and will be ready by summer 2025, Coldplay will also be having their concert here a week after Stray Kids," one other fan shared.

Stray Kids adds new dates and venues for their ongoing dominATE World Tour

Here is the full list of the new dates:

JANUARY 2025

January 18 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong

January 19 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong

MARCH 2025

March 28 —Estadio Bicentenario la Florida, Santiago

APRIL 2024

April 1— Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro

April 5 — Estadio Morumbis, Sao Paulo

April 9 — Estadio San Marcos, Lima

April 12 — Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City

MAY 2025

May 24 — T-Mobile Park, Seattle

May 28 — Oracle Park, San Francisco

May 31 — Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles

JUNE 2025

June 6 — Globe Life Field, Arlington

June 10 —Truist Park, Atlanta

June 14 — Camping World Stadium, Orlando

June 18 — Citi Field, New York

June 23 — Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

June 26 — Wrigley Field, Chicago

June 29 — Rogers Stadium, Toronto

JULY 2025

July 11 — Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 15 — Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

July 18 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 22 — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

July 26 — Stade de France, Paris

In other news, Stray Kids released their second Japanese studio album, GIANT, on November 13, 2024, amidst their ongoing world tour. They also released another album, ATE, on July 19, 2024, which topped the Billboard Global Album Chart.

They are also reported to have collaborated on a soundtrack for Netflix's Arcane season 2, a League of Legends series.

