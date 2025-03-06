"Another day, another achievement" - Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix tops Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart with LiSA collab "ReawakeR"

On March 4, 2024, local time, LiSA's new single, ReawakeR featuring Stray Kids' Felix, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart for the week of March 8, 2025. The song was first released on January 5, 2025, and serves as the opening theme for the anime Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow-.

Felix's collaboration with the veteran Japanese singer-songwriter was announced on November 27, 2024. It followed their successful 2023 single, Social Path, from Stray Kids' debut Japanese EP, Social Path/Super Bowl (Japanese Ver.).

STAYs were excited by the news and took to the internet to laud Stay Kids' rapper's latest achievement. One fan commented on X,

"Another day, another achievement for Felix and ReawakeR"

Fan reactions continued on X as they lauded the idol and LiSA, who also achieved her first No.1 song on the chart along with him.

"Wait, it’s Lisa’s first time hitting #1 on this chart too?? Wow, when you pick the right person to collab with, it turns into a big achievement for both! So proud of Felix!! Ahh," commented another fan.

" This duet is truly iconic! Felix and LiSA create a masterpiece that doesn't even think of giving in to anyone. And this is the first OST for Felix and such a result! Incredible!" exclaimed another fan.

"You have well deserved these achievements. Once again you have demonstrated what you represent and what you are as an artist and a person. I wish you the best always," remarked another fan.

More fan reaction lauding Stray Kids' vocalist read,

"Without an official solo debut. And with a Japanese collaboration," reacted another fan.

"Who just became the first and only 4th Gen Solo Artist to reach #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart??? This guy right here," wrote another fan on X.

"The vibe, the interaction, the smiles..they are so cute. Congratulations to this collaboration the song is a success and their friendship is so cute," said another fan on X.

More about Stray Kids' Felix and his solo projects

Felix is an Australian rapper, singer and a member of the K-pop group Stray Kids. The group was formed by YG Entertainment and the singer has made significant contributions to the group both as a performer and a lyricist.

He, along with his fellow bandmates, co-wrote the lyrics for their pre-debut EP, Mixtape. He officially debuted with Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, at the group's debut showcase, Stray Kids Unveil, held at Jangchung Arena.

He was featured on label mate Nayeon's debut EP, Im Nayeon, on the track No Problem in June 2022. He released his first solo track, Deep End, in December 2022 as part of Stray Kids' compilation album SKZ-Replay.

He also performed his unreleased song, Rev It Up, during the group's 5-Star Dome Tour in 2023. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in the music video for NiziU's South Korean debut single, Heartris, in October 2023.

In other news, Stray Kids are all set to perform at their highly anticipated World Tour, dominATE. The group will kick off their 2025 shows in Chile on March 28, 2025, and conclude on July 30, 2025, at Rome, Italy.

