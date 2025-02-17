"Thank you for the continued transparency and updates"- STAYs react as JYPE updates on Felix's health after the car accident

On February 16, 2025, JYP Entertainment provided a health update regarding Stray Kids' Felix following his car accident on February 15, 2025.

In the latest update, the agency first apologized to fans for the delay in informing them about the singer's accident. The delay was attributed to a shortage of hospital staff on late-night weekends, which led to a delayed diagnosis.

They added that he was transferred to a general hospital for further evaluation, which revealed the fracture to be a childhood injury. The statement on the X read:

"Later on, following the medical staff's opinion, Felix was transferred to a higher-level general hospital where he underwent an MRI scan and was examined by specialized faculty. Upon additional examination, it was determined that the fracture line seen on the initial X-ray was a childhood injury and at the moment there's a pinched nerve near that area."

The agency also assured the fans that it would closely monitor and adhere to the treatment plan, ensuring the artist's best possible care.

Fans rushed to the internet to share their prayers and best wishes for Felix's recovery. They also thanked JYP Entertainment for further clarification and timely updates regarding the singer's health.

"Thank you for the continued transparency and updates. Please take all the time you need for recovery. Don’t do anything when you are hurting. Please rest well and don’t worry. Stay will wait always," commented a fan.

Many other fans' messages thanking JYPE for clarifying the situation and giving an update about the artist's health read:

"Thank you for this update and this clear explanation, many of us got concerned reading that Felix had a car accident and he’s injured. I’m glad this time the situation is totally clear and I’m happy the injury is not that severe as a broken arm," another fan wrote.

"Thank you for the update i hope lixie gets all the time he needs to recover, we can wait," another fan added.

"I'm so grateful for the thorough care and treatment he is receiving. Thank you for the update," commented another fan.

Messages and posts wishing for the singer's swift recovery and urging him to rest and not hurry back to work continued to flow in on X:

"Felix, please take care and focus on your recovery. Knowing you’re in pain breaks my heart, but I trust you’ll come back stronger. STAYs and your brothers will always be by your side. Get well soon, my big brother," another fan reacted.

"Rest well Felix!!! Please prioritize your health!! Stay love you and want the best for you!" another fan added.

"Felix, we hope for your speedy recovery with the proper care, take all the time you need, we support you and love you, Stay. Take care," wrote another fan.

Stray Kids' Felix was injured after attending the SKZ 5 o'clock fan meet

Stray Kids held a three-day fan meeting titled SKZ 5 O'Clock from 14th to 16th February at Incheon Inspire Arena.

After finishing the event on February 15, 2025, Stray Kids' rapper/singer was in a vehicle that was slowly exiting the Inspire Arena car park when a shuttle bus collided with the left side of the vehicle.

Although the accident was minor, the Deep End vocalist's weight shifted momentarily, causing him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in what was believed to be a fracture.

The artist was rushed to hospital for proper treatment, and JYP Entertainment informed in an official statement that Felix was unable to attend the fan meet the following day.

In other news, Stray Kids' are scheduled to embark on their highly anticipated dominATE World Tour in March 2025.

