Stray Kids expand 2025 'dominATE' world tour with new dates in Japan, US, and Europe: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & more

On January 30, 2025, Stray Kids unveiled additional stops for their 'dominATE' world tour. The newly announced dates will take the group to exciting new venues in Japan, the US, and Europe, including Shizuoka, Arlington, Madrid, and Rome.

These shows come after an overwhelming demand for tickets, prompting the addition of more performances.

Fans now have the opportunity to experience Stray Kids in even more cities, extending the band's reach across the globe. Tickets for the newly added performances will go on sale on February 5, 2025, at 3 pm local time on Stray Kids' official website.

For those looking to secure their spots early, Stray Kids' official fan club members (W members) can access the fastest advance ticket sales starting January 30 at 11 am local time.

The full schedule for each location is available on the official Stray Kids World Tour website. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

Stray Kids 2025 'dominATE' world tour: List of the updates, dates, venues, & more

The 'dominATE' tour, Stray Kids' largest world tour to date, is gaining momentum as the group continues to break records. After completing performances across Asia, including Hong Kong, Stray Kids is now expanding the tour to include new dates in Japan, the US, and Europe.

The upcoming performances will be held in major stadiums, providing fans with the chance to experience the group's high-energy show in iconic venues. Here's the complete list of Stray Kids 2025 'dominATE' world tour venues:

March 27, 2025 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

– Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida March 28, 2025 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

– Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida April 1, 2025 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Estádio Nilton Santos

– Rio de Janeiro, BR – Estádio Nilton Santos April 5, 2025 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS

– São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS April 6, 2025 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS

– São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS April 9, 2025 – Lima, PE – Estadio San Marcos

– Lima, PE – Estadio San Marcos April 12, 2025 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

– Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros April 13, 2025 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

– Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros May 10, 2025 – Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA (New)

– Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA May 11, 2025 – Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA (New)

– Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA May 17, 2025 – Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA (New)

– Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA May 18, 2025 – Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA (New)

– Shizuoka, JP – Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA May 24, 2025 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

– Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park May 28, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

– San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park May 31, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

– Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium June 1, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

– Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium June 6, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

– Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field June 7, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (New)

– Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field June 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

– Atlanta, GA – Truist Park June 14, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

– Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium June 18, 2025 – New York City, NY – Citi Field

– New York City, NY – Citi Field June 19, 2025 – New York City, NY – Citi Field

– New York City, NY – Citi Field June 23, 2025 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

– Washington, DC – Nationals Park June 26, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

– Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field June 29, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

– Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre July 11, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

– Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena July 15, 2025 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

– Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park July 18, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

– London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium July 19, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

– London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium July 22, 2025 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

– Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano July 23, 2025 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano (New)

– Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano Julu 26, 2025 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

– Paris, FR – Stade de France Jul 27 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

– Paris, FR – Stade de France July 30, 2025 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olimpico (New)

Stray Kids, known for their powerful performances and dynamic music, continues to rise as a global force in the K-pop industry. The group has broken numerous records, including making history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at prestigious events like Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes and headlining major international festivals such as Lollapalooza.

Fans can expect a variety of VIP packages to enhance their concert experience, including exclusive pre-show soundchecks and premium seating.

For more details on ticketing and VIP options, visit the group's official website or check with local ticketing services including Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

