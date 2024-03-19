Stray Kids becomes the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza in two different countries, leaving fans proud

Stray Kids made history as they became the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza in two different countries. On March 19, 2024, news surfaced online that the eight-piece boy group from JYP Entertainment is set to headline the Chicago music festival.

Previously, the group headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023. This further made them the only K-pop act and the first fourth-generation K-pop group to perform for the music festival in two countries in a span of a year.

The K-pop octet is set to perform alongside musical heavyweights such as SZA, Tyler The Creator, BLINK-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, and more. The event is scheduled to occur in Chicago's Grant Park from August 1 to 4, 2024. Fans swelled with pride as they learned about this historic feat and poured their joy on social media.

Stray Kids makes history by headlining Lollapalooza Paris and Chicago in 2023 and 2024

The Lollapalooza festive express had a halt in France's capital city, Paris, on July 21–23, 2023. This year, the music festival is traveling to Brazil from March 24 to 26 and Chicago from August 1 to 4, 2024, later unfolding in Berlin on September 7 and 8.

After captivating Indian fans in January 2024 with spectacular performances by Eric Nam and The Rose, netizens are looking forward to Stray Kids' electrifying performances in Chicago.

There's more to Stray Kids than meets the eye, as the octet is also booked to perform at I-DAYS Milano on July 12, 2024, in front of 80,000 spectators. For the unversed, previously the arrangement was only 20,000 seats; however, due to an influx of fan demand to watch Stray Kids' show, I-DAYS Milano added over 60,000 seats for the group's performance.

Aside from the headliners, the 2024 Lollapalooza Chicago event from August 1 to 4 will see additional performances by DEFTONES, Conan Gray, Tate Mcrae, ZEDD, Victoria Monét, SEXYY RED, LABRINTH, Olivia Dean, Sam Barber, NOIZU, Medium Build, DESTROY BOYS, LOLA YOUNG, Matt Hansen, Natalie Jane, BLONDSHELL, Wisp, D4VD, Cannons, RUEL, LOUD LUXURY, and Kevin Abstract, among others.

In 2022, BTS member J-Hope became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago. On July 31, 2022, Korean rapper J-Hope had a performance at the event to promote his mixtape Hope World and his solo debut album Jack In The Box. With over 100,000 spectators coming to see him, the event witnessed a massive audience turnover in its history of 30 years.

In 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER from HYBE Labels became the first K-pop boy group to headline the event, along with NewJeans, who were the first girl group. Now, Stray Kids is set to be the first K-pop group to headline two Lollapalooza events within one year in two different countries.

Stray Kids' Felix recently made history as he opened the ramp walk for Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th anniversary show for Louis Vuitton at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024.