"The world ain’t ready for this queen"- Fans react as JYPE confirms ITZY's Yeji is gearing up for solo debut in the 1st half of 2025

ITZY's Yeji has created excitement among fans as her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirms the reports of her preparing for a solo artist debut. On January 17, Xports News reported that the girl group leader is all set for her solo debut in the first half of 2025. Soon, JYP Entertainment issued an official stance on the report through Dispatch without revealing the details of her solo debut.

The statement read:

“Yeji is preparing for ITZY's first solo debut. The exact time has not been decided yet. The specific schedule will be announced later.”

This has left the fans surprised as they shared their enthusiasm online, looking forward to what Yeji has to showcase as a solo artist.

“The world ain’t ready for this queen"- a fan said

"THE ICON MISS HWANG YEJI IS COMING GET READY.”- a fan added

“ EVERYONE THIS IS NOT A JOKE YEJI SOLO DEBUT IS REAL THIS IS NOT A JOKE.”- a user wrote

Fans criticized people for sending the ITZY leader hate comments online questioning her work schedule while she prepared for her solo debut.

“Not only has Yeji been working on her projects with the group with albums, tours that require endless of work and preparation. But she has also been working on her solo project. I hope all those “fans” who dared to question her just 2 days ago, feel ashamed now.”- a user commented

“So on top of the group’s schedule and endless year end activities, she was busy preparing for this and yet some people have the audacity to question about the things she does during her “free” time lmaoo anyway, we are looking forward to it.”- another user commented

“All the hate she received recently is so uncalled for when she was actually busy preparing for a solo debut aside from doing group promotions... show them what you got, yeji!”- a fan reacted

Fans expressed their excitement awaiting Yeji's solo music release.

“The main event, the icon, the best 4th gen dancer/performer, the undefeated queen of aotm serie, jype ace, the main slayer is coming for her SOLO DEBUT !!! Be prepared.”- a user said

“Oh my god i actually cannot believe it i need the announcement i need to know what it’s called how many songs what the concept is when it’s releasing please god give me details.”- a fan added

“I'm not a fan but yeji is the best vocalist, best dancer, best rapper. She is one of the best ace in the kpop industry who can do everything perfectly, everyone is so excited for yeji solo debut.”- a netizen said

More about Yeji's previous solo releases as the ITZY leader gears up for her debut

On January 17, 2025, Yeji of ITZY was reported to be making a solo debut and was confirmed by JYP Entertainment as the news started circulating online. Yeji debuted in 2018 alongside her fellow ITZY members Lia, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, and Yuna under JYPE.

She established herself as a prominent K-pop idol presented in the 4th generation, widely known as an all-rounder showcasing her talent in singing, performing, and rapping. Notably, she is set to become the first one among the bandmates to mark her official solo debut.

As her solo debut drew closer, Yeji had previously released a solo track titled Crown On My Head as a part of ITZY's album Born to Be, released on January 8, 2024. On December 1, 2025, Yeji also dropped the song Think about you as a part of K-drama Love Your Enemy’s OST album. Meanwhile, further details regarding the Imaginary Friend singer's solo debut are yet to be disclosed by JYP Entertainment.

