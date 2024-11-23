“We demand an explanation”- Fans react as ITZY fails to win at the MAMA Worldwide Fans Choice Awards

The first round of awards at the 2024 MAMA has stirred the internet, especially the fans of the K-pop group ITZY. Their fans, also known as MIDZY, took over the internet in support of the group as failed to win the 2024 MAMA Awards World Wide Fans' Choice. The fans trended various hashtags to get an explanation from the authorities. A comment read:

"WE DEMAND AN EXPLANATION!!!! ITZY is the real 10th"

The category of Fans' Choice award, previously known as Worldwide Fans' Choice award, is entirely based on fan votes. It considered fans' votes on the Mnet Plus App and social networking sites. The application accounted for 90 percent of the weightage while social sites accounted for 10 percent.

MIDZYs' backlash comes from the fact despite being one of the top 10 most-voted girl groups on both the application and the social sites, the Dalla Dalla singers could not secure the award. A fan expressed her disappointment with the award show as she posted the proof showcasing the authorities' mismanagement and unprofessionalism.

"Why does @MnetMAMA ask for popular votes if they don’t respect them? Ok, Mnet, this isn’t the first time you’ve disrespected ITZY."

"ITZY didn't win Mama Fan's Choice Award Even though they kept the 10th spot from day1 Until the last Minute and now Mama gave the Award to the 11th Place instead.. this is a PURE SCAM from a huge Award Ceremony without shame! - a fan reiterated.

Many fans posted proof of the group being in the top 10 on both social media as well as Mnet's application. They called out the award ceremony for being rigged:

"It’s insane. Almost every group in the FANS' CHOICE Female Category Top 10 received their awards, but ITZY was replaced. MAMA and MNET are nothing but clowns. This award ceremony is completely rigged, they don’t even bother to hide their manipulation and falsifications." - a MIDZY exclaimed.

Proofs posted by fans as they call out the 2024 MAMA Awards (Images via X)

"itzy the only group that didn't win the award and were replaced by another group. mama is probably the most blatantly rigged show i've seen like there's no effort in hiding it even, midzys aren't the biggest fandom but they were voting so hard for itzy to show them support..." - an X user stated.

"itzy not winning the award despite being constantly on top 10 since the voting began, mama you are a f*** joke," - another X user said with disappointment.

"I'm shocked because I voted at 23.55 and they are still at #10. Can't believe #11 got the prize" - a MIDZY said in disbelief.

While showcasing their disappointment over the results of the Fans' Choice category, one of the fans also pointed out how the group's 2021 performance on the MAMA awards has been deleted or archived from the channel.

ITZY returns as five members with their ninth EP

The five-member group under JYP Entertainment debuted on February 12, 2019, with their track Dalla Dalla. The members include Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

Globally, their debut was a success as it peaked on various charts including the Circle Digital Chart, the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, and the US World Digital Songs chart. It became the best-performing girl group song of 2019 in South Korea.

Some of their global hits include ICY, Wannabe, Not Shy, In the Morning, Loco, and more. The group recently made a comeback with their ninth EP Gold on October 15, 2024.

It was a significant one as the group was joined by their fifth member Lia after a year-long health-related hiatus. The EP was supported by two lead singles, including Gold and Imaginary Friend.

Gold consists of 11 tracks and boasts producers like Ryan S. Jhun and Dem Joints. One of the tracks Vay also features Stray Kids' Changbin who is listed as the writer for the track.

