What happened to Stray Kids’ Felix? Everything we know as idol sustains minor car accident, JYP Entertainment announces hiatus

Stray Kids’ Felix was affected by a minor car accident on February 15 while heading home from the second day of the SKZ 5'CLOCK fan meeting, according to The Korea Times. The Deep End star sustained a fracture after his arm hit the armrest due to the crash. This led his agency, JYP Entertainment, to announce a short-term hiatus.

Ad

The mishap occurred when a shuttle bus collided with the left rear side of the singer's vehicle as it exited the Inspire Arena parking lot. He was soon taken to the hospital for a complete examination. Medical professionals recommended him rest and proper treatment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Prior to his injury, Felix was actively engaged on the first two days (February 14 and 15) of the 3-day SKZ 5'CLOCK. Stray Kids performed a medley of songs at their fan meeting, including new tracks and stage productions, and other performances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event coincided with Valentine’s Day and featured special performances for attendees.

The last SKZ 5’CLOCK fan meeting will take place without Felix

Stray Kids' Felix (Image via Instagram/yong.lixx)

Due to the recent car accident, Felix will not be attending the Stray Kids’ SKZ 5’CLOCK fan meeting scheduled for February 16, 2025. JYP Entertainment issued an apology and announced his hiatus, stating:

Ad

"Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5TH FANMEETING ‘SKZ 5’CLOCK’ scheduled for today (February 16th). We kindly ask for all your understanding. We sincerely apologize to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support."

Ad

According to the agency, transportation safety measures for artists will be reinforced.

"Additionally, we will strengthen our measures to ensure that our artist can travel in a safer environment. Thank you," the entertainment agency added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will continue hosting its 5th fan meeting at Inspire Arena in Incheon on 16th February 2025. Stray Kids’ first fan meeting in 11 months since SKZ’S MAGIC SCHOOL at KSPO Dome in Seoul in March 2024 will be broadcast live through the Beyond LIVE platform.

The live broadcast on February 16, the final day, will allow domestic and international fans to participate. After the fan meeting, Stray Kids will begin their stadium tour with two concerts at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile, on March 27-28.

Ad

The tour will continue across Latin America, Japan, North America, and Europe. The Dominate World Tour (<dominATE ARLINGTON>) began in August 2024. It is slated to be completed on July 30, 2025, in Rome, Italy.

Felix was anointed as LV’s house ambassador in 2023. He made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week the following year, walking for the label's Women's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection. A few months thereon, the Australian artist and his Stray Kids bandmates attended the Met Gala as guests of designer Tommy Hilfiger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback