"This is so scary"—Fans send prayers as JYPE states Stray Kids' Felix met with an accident and has suffered a fracture 

On February 16, 2025, JYP Entertainment officially announced that Stray Kids' Felix met with an accident and suffered a fracture, leaving the fandom STAYs worried. The agency conveyed the news through the octet's official X account. Stray Kids' Felix was involved in a minor car accident while returning home from his schedule on February 15, 2025.

Ad

After the SKZ 5'Clock fan meeting, he was in the vehicle (carnival) slowly, driving towards the main lobby from the Inspire Arena parking lot. Suddenly, a shuttle bus behind reportedly collided with the left rear side of the vehicle. The agency described how he got hurt and mentioned:

"The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix's weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the accident, Stray Kids' Felix was immediately taken to the hospital for a thorough examination. The medical professionals advised him that he needed adequate rest and proper treatment for the time being. Currently, the idol is focusing on recovery.

Subsequently, the news about the male artist getting hurt circulated on social media. The fandom was emotional and sent their prayers for his speedy recovery. An X user wrote:

"This is so scary. It could have been so much worse, thank god he's fine."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

STAYS addressed the accident, stating that JYP Entertainment should increase the safety and security of the male artists.

"Delaying the announcement, only the meaning of letting the artist bear everything between the lines. How dare you make such an explanation without empathy and responsibility?What kind of "minor accident" will lead to such a result," a fan reacted.

"I hope you can recover quickly and you can rest well, felix :( pls take care of this little ray of sunshine, give him lots of warmth and also good food so that he can recover soon and be happy again," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"you call this MINOR??? Isnt this like the 2nd or 3rd time a skz gets in a car accident??? and this happening to especially felix who we already know has back issues?? has that been checked? get better drivers you are terrible," a fan shared.

"You’re always in everyone’s hearts & prayers. Please take all the time you need to rest and heal Felix - we’ll always be here for you," a fan commented.

Ad

Many fans wished Stray Kids' Felix would take as much time as required for a speedy recovery.

"I hope you have a fast and smooth recovery. Please take all the time you need to rest and heal. I'm really upset that the agency downplayed it as just a minor accident when it caused fractures. You deserve better care and attention. Get well soon Felix," a user reacted.

Ad

"Rest and recover well Felix Your health and recovery will always be more important than any schedule. Stay are behind you Let’s all send Felix our love and support," a user shared.

"Our Felix…. I’m glad he is okay and resting while he recovers. We will miss him at the FM but his recovery and health are always more important. He is a beacon of shining light, strength and love for STAYS. STAYS will be his during his recovery. We love you Felix and get better soon," a user mentioned.

Ad

"He is already suffering from back pain and now you're saying he has a fracture in his arm? It doesn't sound minor accident. I obviously dont trust anything you say. All I want to know is how he feels right now hope he doesn't blame himself for anything and gets well as soon as possible," a user commented.

Ad

Stray Kids' Felix will not be able to participate in the upcoming fan meeting

Stray Kids’ Felix attends the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during in September 2024 New York Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

JYP Entertainment further mentioned that Stray Kids' Felix would not be able to attend the third day of the SKZ' 5'Clock fan meeting. The agency apologized to his fans for the sudden news, assuring that health and recovery are the top priority of the record label. Their statement read:

Ad

"As a result, Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5th Fanmeeting 'SKK 5'CLOCK' scheduled for today (February 16). We kindly ask for your understanding. We sincerely apologize to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support."

Ad

The agency stated they will strengthen their measures to ensure that Stray Kids' Felix can travel in a safer environment.

Stray Kids are currently on their fourth concert tour, The Dominate World Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback