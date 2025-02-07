"Haters must be rolling in their graves"- STAYs proud as Stray Kids' Thunderous MV surpasses 400 M views on YouTube

On February 7, 2025, Stray Kids' Thunderous music video surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, leaving their fandom, STAY, proud. The fourth-generation group joined other bands, including EXO, BTS, and BIGBANG as one of the male-only K-pop groups in the history of the South Korean entertainment industry to have multiple videos surpassing the mentioned milestone.

For those unversed, Thunderous was released as the second track of Stray Kids' second studio album Noeasy on August 23, 2021, through JYP Entertainment and Dreamus. It was penned by the production team 3Racha and HotSauce. 3Racha, includes members, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.

Subsequently, the group's latest achievement circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement and took to the internet to express themselves. An X user tweeted:

"Haters must be rolling in their graves."

The fandom stated that Thunderous deserved recognition and praise from listeners worldwide. They added that it was the track that transformed them into a STAY.

"this song is so powerful that it convinced me to become stay,"- a fan reacted.

"if you've never watched this mv do yourself a favour and watch it IMMEDIATELY,"- a fan shared.

"Thunderous400MViews!!! She so deserves the praise and recognition,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users expressed their pride in the band and stated they would always be the first fourth-generation group to create records.

"12 years.. I think this might be part of what I was feeling god I’m so endlessly proud of Stray Kids,"- a user reacted.

"Stray Kids will always be "the first" and "the only,"- a user shared.

"That's literally 5% of the world population. This is insane,"- a user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids's recent activities

The band released their first mixtape, Hop, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on December 13, 2024. It featured twelve tracks, including Walkin on Water, Bounce Back, U, Walkin on Water (Hip Version), Railway, Unfair, Hallucination, So Good, Youth, Ultra, Hold My Hand, and As We Are.

They embarked on their third world tour, the Dominate World Tour, in support of their ninth extended play, Ate. The record featured eight tracks, including Mountains, Chk Chk Boom, Jjam, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (festival version). The tour commenced in August 2024 and will end in July 2025.

The octet will hold its much-anticipated fifth fan meeting, SKZ 5'Clock, from February 14 to 16, 2025, at Inspire Arena. On the third day, fans can stream life from Beyond Live.

