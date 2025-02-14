“I AM NOT OKAY” — Internet in a frenzy as Stray Kids debuts live performance of ‘Bounce Back’ at their 5th Fanmeet, SKZ 5’CLOCK

Stray Kids kicked off a three-day offline fan meeting named SKZ 5'Clock on Valentine's Day, 2025. The fan meeting will be held at Inspire Arena in South Korea. The last day of the day, which is 16th February, will be simultaneously live-streamed online on Beyond LIVE as well.

Ad

This is Stray Kids' fifth fan meeting since their debut in 2018. At the fan meeting, the group interacted with their fans and also performed a select few songs from their latest albums. One of the performances was for the song Bounce Back from their latest album Hop. Fans were surprised and delighted by the performance. Video clips of the performance went viral online, and fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Ad

Trending

"I AM NOT OKAY," tweeted a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I FKING KNEW IT I FKING KNEW IT OMGAD THIS MADE MY DAY," wrote a fan.

"OMG I am obsessed on the way Han moves!!! It is mesmerizing!" said another fan.

"?!!!??????!!!!! plsaseeee add it to the dominate setlist," wrote a netizen.

For the unversed, a fan meeting is usually an offline event held by a K-pop group to meet their fans and interact with them. The event has more interactions, fun games, and a few performances, compared to a concert. It is also usually held at a smaller venue than a concert to give an intimate experience to the fans.

Ad

"BOUNCE BACK FIRST STAGE AND PINK KIWI HYUNE DEBUT OH MY GOSH!!!!" commented a fan.

"Aaaaa my fav song in hop era," added another fan.

"MINSUNG RAPPING THEIR BACK TO BACK BOUNCE BACK PARTS F*CKING INSANEEEE," said a user.

Stray Kids' latest album and activities

Stray Kids' fifth fan meeting was announced on January 6, 2025, across the group's official social media handles. The event comes amid their ongoing world tour dominATE. It began in August 2024 in South Korea, then moved to Singapore, Australia, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan in the same year.

Ad

The tour then begain in Hong Kong in January 2025, and will head to Chile in March. It will wrap up in Paris in July 2025. The world tour is in support of the group's latest album Ate.

Bounce Back is a song from the group's mixtape Hop which is marketed as 'SKZhop Hiptape.' The mixtape features group numbers and solo tracks by the members.

In other news, the group made its Met Gala debut in May 2024, wearing bespoke Tommy Hilfiger outfits. Further, on February 13, 2025, Stray Kids member Hyunjin was unveiled as the newest ambassador for Givenchy Beauty, marking his third collaboration with a luxury brand followed by Versace in 2023 and Cartier in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback