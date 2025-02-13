"I'm scared but okay"- Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin teases new hairstyle for upcoming fanmeet

On February 10, 2025, Stray Kids' Hyunjin teased his new hairstyle for the upcoming fan meeting through Instagram Live. He started a broadcast with fellow group member Bang Chan. The male artist stated that he would bleach his hair and dye it. He added, as translated by X user @hwgflx:

"I'm going to bleach my hair and dye it prettily. Everyone, please look forward to it. I'll bleach my hair and show a pretty look."

For those unversed, the eight-member group will hold their much-anticipated fifth meeting SKZ 5'CLOCK on February 14, 15, and 16, at INSPIRE Arena, Seoul, South Korea.

As the Stray Kids' Hyunjin teased about his new hairstyle, the STAYs were into a frenzy. They expressed excitement about the male artist's new look. An X user tweeted:

"Omg what hyunjin will do? I'm scared but okay."

Many fans speculated that Stray Kids' Hyunjin might have a heart-themed or pink-colored hairstyle for the upcoming fan meeting.

"omg imagine if he does like hearts or pink omg,"- a fan reacted.

"If he dyes it pink I will end it all,"- a fan shared.

"WHAT IF HE ADDS A DESIGN TO HIS BUZZCUT OGMSISONFKFO,"- a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned that they were looking forward to Stray Kids' Hyunjin's new hairstyle. Many also wished that he would get a leopard print dye job.

"Yeah, I'm looking forward to it,"- a user reacted.

"I can't wait....Hyunjin...let's break the internet,"- a user shared.

"just remembered we live in a world where the leopard print dye-job is entirely possible,"- a user commented.

More about Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Hyunjin is a member of the fourth-generation K-pop group Stray Kids. He made his official debut with the first mini album, I Am Not, on March 25, 2018. The record was released through JYP Entertainment and distributed by IRIVER. It featured eight tracks, including NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, 3rd Eye, and Mixtape #1.

He was featured in Trove Sivan's Rush along with PinkPantheress. He has contributed to an impressive discography, including I Am Who, I Am You, In Life, SKZ-Replay, Maxident, The Sound, and others.

In recent news, the band released their second special album, SKZHop Hiptape, through JYP Entertainment on December 13, 2024. It featured twelve tracks, including Walkin on Water, Bounce Back, U (feat. Tablo), Walkin on Water (Hip Version), Railway, Unfair, Hallucination, Youth, So Good, Ultra, Hold My Hand, and As We Are.

The band is currently on its fourth world tour 'Dominate World' in support of their ninth Korean-language extended play, ATE.

