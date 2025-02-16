“So beautiful”— Fans react to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin debuts pink buzz cut at the group’s fan meet

Hyunjin of Stray Kids debuted a pink buzz-cut hairstyle at the group’s recent fan meeting. On February 14, 2024, Stray Kids held a fan meeting, which is a three-day offline event. While the star had already been sporting a buzz cut for some time, fans were surprised by the unexpected color change.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many found it special that he dyed his hair pink on Valentine’s Day, making the moment even more meaningful. Fans are now obsessing over his new look, sharing their excitement and admiration online.

"Hyunjin who looks so devilishly cool with his pink buzzcut but he's just out there embracing his babygirl self," a fan said.

"HE LOOKS SO ADORABLE CUTE AND HOT WITH PINK HAIR I DON’T KNOW HOW," a fan exclaimed.

Ad

"This pink buzzcut is for the history books," a fan remarked.

"Cotton candy fairy pink hyunjin buzzcut on valentine's day WE ARE SO UPPP," a fan coined.

Some other fans expressed their excitement with:

"Beautiful beyond words, that's Hyunjin for ya," a fan described.

"I already suspected that he has a new hair color but yes I love pink hair Hyunjin," a fan expressed.

Ad

"It looks amazing!!!!!" another fan exclaimed.

Hyunjin surprises fans with new hair color and performs Felix's single Unfair

Stray Kids kicked off their three-day offline fan meeting, "SKZ 5'Clock," on Valentine’s Day, 2025, at Inspire Arena in South Korea. The final day of the event, February 16, is also all set to be live-streamed online. This marks the group’s fifth fan meeting since their debut in 2018. Throughout the event, the members engaged with fans and performed some of their hit songs from their latest albums.

Ad

Various video clips from the performances quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media to share their excitement.

Member Hyunjin, known for his long hair, had shocked fans a while ago when he debuted a buzz cut at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024, sending the K-pop community into a frenzy. Not only was the change drastic, but he also opted for a bold blonde look.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after, he posted photos of his new hairstyle on Instagram, giving fans a clearer look. Interestingly, one fan edited one of his pictures, transforming his blonde buzz cut into pink, just to imagine how it would look.

At the fan meet, that fan’s vision became reality when the star actually unveiled a pink buzz cut at SKZ 5'Clock, leaving fans in awe. Many were surprised by the unexpected transformation, even joking that they got "pink-haired Hyunjin before pink-haired Felix," referencing Felix’s frequent hair color changes.

Ad

Fans can’t stop raving about the idol's new look and are eagerly waiting to see if he experiments with more colors in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback