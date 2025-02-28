"Legend" — Fans proud as Stray Kids' Felix emerged as the first 4th generation idol and JYPE solo artist to surpass 26M followers on Instagram

On February 28, 2025, Stray Kids' Felix emerged as the first fourth-generation K-pop idol and JYPE solo artist to surpass 26 million followers on Instagram, leaving the fandom delighted. He joined the social media platform in July 2023. The idol has shared 99 posts at the time of writing. He achieved the milestone within eighteen months and twenty-six days.

Subsequently, Felix's latest digital milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans were elated about his latest feat.

"Legend Felix is unstoppable," tweeted a fan on X.

Several fans took to social media to congratulate the Stray Kids member.

"Congratulations Felix, our global style ICON," said a netizen.

"I'm so happy to be able to support such a beautiful person," said a fan.

"He's so famous," added another fan.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments and expressed their pride in the artist's latest milestone.

"Perfect timing, mi organic king," wrote a user.

"congrats felix!!!! and the upcoming pfw would be felix's first attending lv show with his black hair looking forward to it ( and hope felix's health doing fine," said a fan.

"Congratulations king, we know you are going to surpass 50 million followers soon on Instagram, we are so proud of you," commented another fan.

Stray Kids' Felix undergoing recovery after meeting with an unexpected accident resulting in a fracture

On February 15, 2025, Stray Kids' Felix was involved in an unexpected accident resulting in a fracture while returning from a fan meeting. JYP Entertainment explained how the accident occured in a statement through their official X account.

"After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle. The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix's weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture," the agency shared in their statement.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital for an immediate check-up. Regarding the result of the report, the agency shared another press release where they added:

"Felix was transferred to a higher-level general hospital where he underwent an MRI scan and was examined by specialized faculty. Upon additional examination, it was determined that the fracture line seen on the initial X-ray was a childhood injury, and at the moment, there's a pinched nerve near that area."

The artist is currently undergoing complete rest, as advised by medical professionals.

In recent news, Stray Kids is currently on their ongoing "Dominate World Tour."

