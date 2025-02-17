"Legends in making" — Fans proud as Stray Kids crowned the World's First and Most Beloved 4th Gen K-pop act in 2024 

On February 17, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Single List reported that Stray Kids was crowned the World's First and Most Beloved 4th Gen K-pop act in 2024 and overall third K-pop act. The latest news was released through K-pop Radar's Global/World K-pop Map.

For the unversed, K-pop Radar is one of the famous music content startups also called Space Oddity. It analyzes worldwide trends that prevailed in K-pop every year. The recently released 2024 K-pop World/Global K-pop Map indicates the flow of the music market. It takes into consideration the constantly changing consumption patterns of fandoms from multiple aspects.

Subsequently, the group's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Many expressed pride in the boy band, with one X user tweeting:

"Legends in making...stray Kids for the win."

The fandom stated that Stray Kids rightly deserved to be called the representative leaders of the fourth-generation K-pop idols.

"That's my boys!!! 4th gen representative leaders 100%. Stay let's keep this title going, get ready to have the comeback of the year," a fan reacted.

"Always proud of the 8, they deserve that and more for all the effort they have made," a fan shared.

"A reminder that outside of this hellish app, they are VERY loved! Not only by Stay, but by everyone that knows them and have worked with them," a fan mentioned.

Many internet users also mentioned that the group would rise against all the hatred.

"4TH GEN LEADERS, 3RD BIGGEST GROUP AND 2ND BIGGEST BG, THANK YOU," a user reacted.

"Stay if we need to keep this title for very long time we need to work hard Let's all stream buy album and keep them in a chart as long as we can Fighting we can do it," a user shared.

"Skz will always rise to the top no matter how much y’all hate them or try to downgrade them ,but they always get the last laugh," a user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids's latest special album, Hop

Stray Kids dropped their second special album, SKZHop Hiptape, through JYP Entertainment on December 13, 2024. It featured Walkin on Water as the title track. The physical record was available in eleven versions, including SKZHop, Hiptape (limited), Platform Album Nemo, and eight individual Accordion versions. The twelve tracks of the piece are listed below:

Walkin On Water Bounce Back U (feat. Tablo) Walkin on Water (Hip Version) Railway (Bang Chan) Unfair (Felix) Hallucination (I.N) Youth (Lee Know) So Good (Hyunjin) Ultra (Changbin) Hold My Hand (Han) As We Are

The band has recently wrapped up their three-day fifth meeting at SKZ 5'Clock on February 16, 2025.

