 "My talented organic Kings"— Fans proud as SEVENTEEN & Stray Kids ranks among the Top 10 IFPI Global Artists for 2024

On February 18, 2025, the South Korean K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids ranked at the no. 3 and no. 5 position on the Top 10 IFPI Global Artists for 2024, leaving the internet in a frenzy. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry unveiled its yearly list through the official X account.

Meanwhile, the two bands continued to solidify their position on different lists. SEVENTEEN's Spill the Feels and 17 Is Right Here were placed at the no. 6 and no. 8 positions on the Global Album Chart 2024, respectively. Meanwhile, Stray Kids' ATE ranked tenth on the mentioned survey.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN's Spill the Feels and 17 Is Right Here occupied the no. 3 and no. 4 positions on the Global Album Sales Chart. Stray Kids ranked at the no. 5 position on the IFPI's Global Album Sales chart. Subsequently, the two group's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artists.

"My talented organic Kings. Global Album Chart," an X user tweeted.

CARATs stated that they should be loud about SEVENTEEN's latest milestone. Many fans also mentioned that the band deserved to be in the Top 10 of the Global Artists for 2024.

"Let’s be loud about this achievement, Carats," a fan reacted.

"Oh yeah, Seventeen—the highest-ranking K-pop act! Artist of the Year. so well-deserved," a fan shared.

"Guys seventeen ranked 3rd on ifpi.. DO U KNOW HOW BIG OF A DEAL THIS IS?? 1st is Taylor Swift & 2nd is Drake.. THEY ARE SO HUGE," a fan commented.

The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets for Stray Kids. They expressed pride in the band and stated they were hard-working.

"Congratulations @Stray_Kids Forever proud of our hard working Kings!," a user reacted.

"Pretty incredible considering Hop was released literally 17 days before the end of the year!! SKZ continue to dominate," a user shared.

"I am so proud of the boys! Two albums in the 2nd half of the year…only of them only a few weeks before the New Year….and they are in the top 5 global artists! Only 4th gen group and 1 of only 2 charting Kpop acts. Yeah…that’s right! Leaders of their generation and Kings," a user mentioned.

IFPI shared announcement posts for SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids on X

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry stated that SEVENTEEN was placed at the no. 2 position on the Global Artists Chart 2023. They have been included in the list for the fourth consecutive year. Ranking at the no. 3 position on 2024's survey, the IFPI shared the announcement posts for them on X. The organization added:

"Last year’s No.2, SEVENTEEN returned to the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 3 this year after a string of multilingual releases and several world festival firsts, including being the first K-pop act in history to perform at Glastonbury Festival."

Meanwhile. IFPI stated that Stray Kids was ranked at the No.5 position on the chart for the second consecutive year and added:

"After a busy year for the K-pop eight-piece that saw an EP & mixtape release, collab with Coca-Cola, guest appearance at the Met Gala, music festivals & a world tour, Stray Kids return to the Global Artist Chart Top 5 for a 2nd year, at No. 5."

In recent news, Stray Kids is currently on their third world tour, Dominate World Tour. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will hold their ninth fan meeting, 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium on March 20 and March 21, 2025, respectively.

