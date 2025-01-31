BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BTS & others tops the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

On January 25, 2025, South Korean media outlet GP Korea released the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings, including prominent names such as BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BTS, and other groups. The Korean Business Research Institute analyzed 106,772,524 singer brand data from the period of December 25, 2024, to January 25, 2025.

The data was collected depending on various factors, including the singer's media coverage, interaction, consumer participation, and community awareness index.

BLACKPINK topped the list and accumulated over 6,960,114 brand reputation index for the month of January. The participation, media, communication, and community index included figures such as 205,050, 1,811,036, and 3,618,068.

Check out the list of 30 artists topping the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings: BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, and others

The 30 artists who had topped the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings included significant names such as SEVENTEEN, Lim Young-woong, BTS, and others. The thirteen-member group garnered a brand reputation index of 5,199,929 with a participation index (380,983), media index (938,149), communication index (1,424,823), and a community index of 2,455,974, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong occupied the third position on the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings. He gathered over a brand reputation index of 5,041,810, a participation index of 981,572, a media index of 901,292, a communication index of 1,643,615, and a community index of 1,515,331, respectively.

The list of the thirty artists topping the January Singer Brand Reputation index has been provided below:

BLACKPINK SEVENTEEN Lim Young-woong BTS IVE aespa BIGBANG Lee Chan-won DAY6 TWS ITZY NCT Sung Si-kyung LE SSERAFIM BIBI Young Tak (G)I-DLE OH MY GIRL fromis_9 QWER Lee Young-ji Kang Daniel RIIZE Girls' Generation's Taeyeon TWICE Jeong Dong-won FIFTY-FIFTY Red Velvet BABY MONSTER Jang Min-ho

Meanwhile, BTS occupied the brand reputation index of 4,518,425 on the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings. It included the participation, media, communication, and community index, such as 249,067, 916,426, 1,596,841, and 1,756,091, respectively.

IVE has occupied the fifth place on the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings. The female band garnered over the brand reputation index of 4,158,597. Moreover, they had participation, media, communication, and community indexes of 332,591, 1,007,504, 1,427,133, and 1,391,369, respectively.

According to the outlet, the director of the Korea Enterprise Research Institute, Koo Chang-hwan, added the following details about the recent analysis and mentioned:

"As a result of analyzing the singer brand reputation big data for January 2025, BLACKPINK ranked first. When analyzing the singer brand category, it decreased by 24.50% compared to 141,425,661 singer brand big data from last December. A detailed analysis shows that brand consumption decreased by 15.59% brand issues decreased by 8.71% brand communication decreased by 30.30%, and brand diffusion decreased by 31.40%."

In recent news, BLACKPINK was confirmed to make their much-anticipated comeback and embark on a world tour in 2025.

