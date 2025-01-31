BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa's Karina, IVE’s Jang Won Young & others tops the January Girlgroup Member Brand Reputation

The South Korean media outlet GPKorea revealed the January Girlgroup individual member brand reputation, including the prominent of the industry such as BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa's Karina, IVE’s Jang Won Young, and others. The Korean Business Research Institute disclosed the data. The first five female artists who topped the survey were:

BLACKPINK's Rosé aespa's Karina IVE's Jang Won-young BLACKPIK's Jennie ITZY's Yuna

The rankings were calculated on different factors after their analysis. These included media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness indexes of 712 girl group members, communication, and other aspects.

The data was collected from the period of December 19, 2024 to January 19, 2025. The extracted data was 119,020,915 pieces from the brand big data of 712 girl group members

Check out the list of twenty-five K-pop idols who occupied the position on January Girlgroup Member Brand Reputation: BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa's Karina & others

BLACKPINK's Rosé topped the January Girlgroup Member Brand Reputation with a brand reputation index of 11,082,958. The phrases included in the keyword analysis were her hit track APT, singles chart, and billboard. Subsequently, the highest-ranking terms were 'record,' 'surge,' and other words. The participation, media, communication, and community index were 2,761,847, 2,399,988, 2,774,348, and 3,146,774, respectively.

The twenty-five K-pop idols who topped the position on January Girlgroup Member Brand Reputation have been listed below, after BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa's Karina, IVE's Jang Won-young, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and ITZY's Yuna:

IVE's An Yu-jin aespa's Giselle BLACKPINK's Lisa BLACKPINK's Jisoo ITZY's Ryujin IVE's Rei LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon IVE's Liz IVE's Leeseo Girls' Generations' Taeyeon NMIXX's Sullyoon TWICE's Mina ITZA's Lia KISS OF LIFE's Natty aespa's Winter TWICE's Dahyun Girls' Generations' YoonA aespa's Ningning TWICE's Chaeyoung Red Velvet's Joy TWICE's Jeongyeon TWICE's Sana TWICE's Jihyo MAMAMOO's Hwasa OH MY GIRL's Jiho

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Rosé released her debut studio full-length album Rosie on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. It featured thirteen tracks— Number One Girl, 3 am, Two Years, Toxic Till the End, Drinks or Coffee, Apt. (Bruno Mars), Gameboy, Stay a Little Longer, Not the Same, Call It The End, Too Bad For US, Dance All Night, and Vampirehollie.

Meanwhile, aespa's Karina released the first special digital single titled SYNK: Parallel Line on October 9, 2024. She released her solo track titled Up for the Record through SM Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The other songs included in the record were Up, Dopamine, Bored! and Spark.

