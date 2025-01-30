"Organic King"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers MV surpasses 360 million views on YouTube           

On January 30, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers music video achieved a new milestone. The music video surpassed 360 million views and 5.8 million likes on YouTube.

This music video was shared by FIFA's official YouTube account on November 22, 2022. The track was released on November 20, 2022, to coincide with the first match of the FIFA World Cup and its much-anticipated opening ceremony.

This latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the BTS fandom. Fans took to the internet to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's latest achievement, and an X user tweeted,

"Organic King Jungkook never beats the world famous singer allegations."

The fandom praised how without any promotions or advertisements, BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers music video surpassed 350 million views.

"The impact of Dreamers is being noticed all around the world daily! Jungkook WorldCup song is shining on top 10 in multiple countries including Global on YouTube Music Daily Chart," a fan shared.

"Without ads views dreamers has surpassed 350M views, it’s jungkook’s 3rd mv to reach this milestone on youtube. Jungkook become k-pop soloist with the most music video reaching 360M views (3) this decade and 2nd overall after PSY," a fan mentioned.

Many fans also hoped that the music video views could cross the billion mark.

"Omg congratulations Jungkook!! Lets go for one billion guys," an X user reacted.

"This is what real music does. It transcends the boundaries and continues to play an important role in everyone's life," an X user shared.

"PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK," an X user mentioned.

BTS' Jungkook shared a letter on Weverse

On January 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkok took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse and shared a heartfelt letter for ARMYs. In the update, he wished fandom a happy new year and talked about how 2025 was the year for his discharge. He also expressed his longing for the fandom.

As per translation by a BTS fan account, @btsinthemoment, the youngest BTS member wrote,

"If there was one thing that i want to do, it would be taking time to learn a wide variety of things and focusing myself in growing/improving for ARMYS. I do think time is passing by quite well and i hope it runs by even faster. I want to say that im a bit overwhelmed because i miss you so much."

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

