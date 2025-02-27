 "TREAT FELIX FAIRLY"- Fans furious against JYP Entertainment's alleged mishandling of Stray Kids member's career and achievements

Many fans have allegedly accused JYP Entertainment of mishandling Stray Kids Felix's achievements and career. They had been trending phrases like 'Treat Felix Fairly' and 'Stop Sabtogating Felix's Career,' to divert the agency's attention to the alleged problem.

According to many fans, JYP Entertainment must fix several issues regarding the artist's profile on multiple audio streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. The fans claimed that the idol's name was not visible in the search section, the profile picture was missing, wrong names were popping up, and credits from the tracks were not available.

They criticized the label for reportedly not publishing articles highlighting the milestones achieved by the artist throughout his career. Many fans claimed the company was diminishing or hiding the artist's achievement in the released articles.

Some fans also observed that the agency took too much time re-sharing the posts related to Felix's brand endorsements. They demanded that JYP Entertainment not delay in reposting such updates.

Subsequently, the fans began trending the phrase "Treat Felix Fairy" to protest against JYP Entertainment's alleged mishandling of the idol's professional achievement.

"JYPE STOP MISHANDLING #FELIX’s CAREER: 1) FIX several issues of FELIX’s Artist Profile: Spotify, YT Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music 2) STOP HIDING FELIX’s achievements. JYPE STOP SABOTAGING FELIX JYPE TREAT FELIX FAIRLY", a fan wrote.

They demanded an immediate action from JYP Entertainment for handling Stray Kids' professional profiles carefully.

"We urge JYPE to immediately resolve the issue of Felix’s Spotify artist profile so he can be properly credited, and ensure his future solo activities are managed with fairness & complete professionalism," a fan commented.

"When will they be able to do their job well with Felix? We have been waiting for a fair deal for him for a long time, and we can't wait any longer,"a fan shared.

"This is Felix second collaboration. He is credited on each under a different profile, with no visual identity nor proper name recognition. I just find it baffling that a big company of your level, managing a group and artists of Stray Kids level couldn’t think of making sure the proper tools are in place for their promotion," a fan mentioned.

Many internet users found it disturbing the way JYP Entertainment was handling Stray Kids member's milestone.

"This is Felix’s second collab and still no proper Spotify profile! He is missing out on so much support and proper credit for his hard work," a user reacted.

"JYPE’s negligence toward Felix is unacceptable, it's weaponized incompetency at this point," a user mentioned.

"The way JYPE disrespects Felix is disturbing. They treat his career like a joke cuz wdym he still doesn’t have his own spotify profile?It has been more than 2 years since no problem & now a new collab but still nothing," an X user commented.

JYP Entertainment updated about Stray Kids Felix's fracture injury

On February 15, 2025, JYP Entertainment announced that while the idol was leaving from his scheduled activity, he was involved in an accident and suffered a minor fracture. The agency shared through a press release shared on X:

"After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle. The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix's weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture."

Subsequently, Stray Kids member was taken to a hospital, where he was thoroughly examined. He was advised to get adequate amount of rest for recovery.

On February 16, 2025, JYP Entertainment updated the fans about Felix's health:

"Felix was transferred to a higher-level general hospital where he underwent an MRI scan and was examined by specialized faculty. Upon additional examination, it was determined that the fracture line seen on the initial X-ray was a childhood injury, and at the moment, there's a pinched nerve near that area."

The agency added that Felix would proceed with the thorough treatment based on the medical team’s advice.

Stray Kids are currently on their third world tour titled 'DOMINATE WORLD TOUR.'

