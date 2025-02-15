 "Belieber stay win"- Fans go gaga over Stray Kids' Bang Chan & Han covering Stay by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber 

On February 14, 2025, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Han covered The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's hit track Stay at their fifth meeting titled 'SKZ 5'Clock.' It took place at the Inspire Arena at 7 pm KST. The duo covered the song together as the other members of the band continued to dance. As the rendition was completed, the audience present cheered and clapped loudly from them.

Subsequently, multiple videos and photos from the event circulated on social media. The internet users went wild over the Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Han's vocal range and harmonization for the new cover of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's song. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"belieber stay win."

The fandom stated that Stray Kids's Han and Bang Chan should collaborate with Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI as they sang their track Stay.

"Han look soo tiny and shiny and cutie and pretty.. I love you too channie,"- a fan reacted.

"I know I joke a lot about feeling jealous, fomo, etc, but I rarely do feel these emotions. I just feel happy for the fans that get to attend, but this fanmeeting is testing my limits. I AM SO JEALOUS!!!"- a fan shared.

"Fine. So now make a collab,"- a fan shared.

The fandom was glad to see the members openly singing swear words and stated they loved the harmonization part.

"Love the harmonizing part oooh yes,"- a user reacted.

"FREE THEM. let them swear. let them show their tattoos. it’s normal. they are not dolls. they are grown men, you can’t reach for global expansion from a cage,"- a user shared.

"LOOKK THEY ARE BEING WILD WHY NOT EVERYTIME??? DO WHAT U WANT TO DO ON STAGE!! YOURE STRAY KIDS!!!!!!!!!!,"- a user mentioned.

Stray Kids released their special album Hop in December 2024

The eight-member group dropped their second special album titled SKZHop Hiptape (Hop) on December 13, 2024. It was released and distributed by JYP Entertainment and Dreamus, respectively. The record featured twelve tracks, which have been listed below:

Walkin on Water Bounce Back U (feat.Tablo) Walkin on Water (Hop ver) Railway (Bang Chan) Unfair (Felix) Hallucination (I.N) Youth (Lee Know) So Good (Hyunjin) Ultra (Changbin) Hold My Hand (Han) As We Are (Seungmin)

The record reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in twenty-eight locations. It further debuted on the Billboard's Top 100 Albums chart and consecutively spent two weeks.

Stray Kids will hold their SKZ 5'Clock meeting on February 16, 2025, at Inspire Arena from 5 KST. It will be available for live streaming through Beyond Live.

