“I GOT U” - Playboi Carti seemingly hints at dropping more new music to a fan after the release of I Am Music

Playboi Carti finally dropped his third studio album, I AM MUSIC, on Friday, March 14, 2025, after much anticipation. Since its release, Spotify has assisted the album's rollout by putting up billboards across several places in the US, including New York City, LA, and Miami. While fans witnessed the recent album, Carti seemingly hinted at dropping more music.

Ad

A comment from Playboi Carti's official Instagram account went viral, seemingly responding to a fan on the platform, saying:

"I GOT U."

This was a response to the fan who had written:

"All you gotta do is drop bro like this and we gone stream (no glaze)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The recently released album features several producers, including Bnyx, Cash Cobain, Kanye West, Maaly Raw, Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, Southside, and many more. The album, which was initially named Narcissist, faced many delays since the name was first announced in August 2021.

The album's name was changed to I AM MUSIC as per Playboi Carti's interview, Carti with XXL in 2022. The news about Carti's hint towards a new album was shared by several accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter. User @Kurrco also shared a similar tweet on the platform. The tweet amassed a considerable number of reactions, with more than 63K views and 4K likes.

Ad

Many fans further expressed excitement about the possible release of Playboi Carti's next album. Before the release, fans had expressed frustration with the constant delays with the studio album.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West has taken digs at Kendrick Lamar's feature on Playboi Carti's latest album

The latest album has several guests who have been featured on the album. The list included The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick has been involved with several tracks, including Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backd00r.

Ad

While fans expressed excitement about the album, rapper Kanye West gave different feedback. Kanye referred to the tracks in which Lamar was involved and wrote a tweet on March 14, 2025. The tweet read:

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

The tweet garnered many responses on the social media platform, including over 5.5 million tweets and more than 95K likes. The recent album came about years after his last project, Whole Lotta Red, which was released in December 2020.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the popular tracks in Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC include Pop Out, Crush, Mojo Jojo, Charge Dem H*es a Fee, We Need All Da Vibes, Good Credit, South Atlanta Baby, Twin Trim, HBA, and Rather Lie.

As for Carti's latest comment, despite several rumors and speculations about a possible upcoming project from him, no such confirmation has been found from the rapper himself in any official statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback