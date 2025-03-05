"The promotion is literally iconic" — Fans react as NJZ drops snippet of new music

On March 3, 2025, the South Korean girl group NJZ shared a new snippet of their upcoming music through the official Instagram account, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The clip featured five different cookies in different shades, colors, and themes set against a neon background, with a snippet of the new music playing alongside.

Subsequently, the reel video went viral on social media among the fans. Fans were delighted at the new promotional content for the girl group's upcoming music. Many fans took to social media to share their excitement at the video and especially the excerpt of the music.

"The promotion is literally iconic no pic and concept trailer sh*t just beat after beat," tweeted a fan.

Fans react to NJZ's new snippet (Image via X/@NJ1soon)

Fans on X expressed their anticipation for the group's new music, with some congratulating the group on a new beginning.

"New heat alert, NJZ is back," said a fan.

"Dropping beat after beat after beat.. have a mercy and give us the song I can’t wait," wrote another fan.

"i don't know if this how the actual song is gonna sound like but i'm here for the vibes," added a netizen.

"Congratulations on the new beginning," commented another netizen.

Many internet users mentioned that the sound felt like the battle theme of Pokemon music and Mario Kart's theme song.

"ARE WE GETTING HARDCORE NJZ," said a user.

"this sounds like a pokemon battle theme and i mean that in the best way possible," wrote another user.

"NJZ already the god of drumbeats that quick," added a fan.

More about NJZ

NJZ or NewJeans features five members, namely, Hanni, Minji, Danielle, Hyein, and Haerin. The girl group made its official debut with the single Attention on July 22, 2022. They unveiled the extended play New Jeans on August 1, 2022, through ADOR. The record was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. It featured tracks, including Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt.

The band held its debut stage on August 4, 2022, through Mnet's M! Countdown. At the program, they delivered electrifying performances on three tracks, including Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie. The group bagged their first music show win on August 18, 2022, on the show M! Countdown. They made their official debut in Japan with the single Supernatural. It was released on June 21, 2024, through ADOR and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE.

In recent news, the girl group was confirmed to headline the much-anticipated Complexcon Hong Kong music festival in March 2025. They would also be releasing a new track at the event.

