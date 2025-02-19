"I am so hyped"— Fans excited as THE BOYZ confirms March comeback

The South Korean K-pop group THE BOYZ confirmed their much-anticipated March comeback during the last night of their fan concert titled 'The Brand.' It was held at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea. By the end of the event, the band shocked the audience, revealing they were preparing to make a comeback in the next month.

Subsequently, multiple videos and clips from the concert circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet to express their enthusiasm, and an X user tweeted:

"I am so hyped."

The fandom stated that the members were hardworking, and they could not wait for their much-anticipated comeback.

"The beginning of march so we can have OT11," a fan reacted.

"these are some actual workaholics," a fan shared.

"That's exciting news! The BOYZ making their comeback in March will definitely have fans buzzing with anticipation," a fan commented.

Fans stated that since the band departed from IST Entertainment and joined ONE HUNDRED, they were heading towards success.

"the boyz comeback and ablume debut are going to be announced the same day or a few days apart and it’s making me," a user reacted.

"it's only been 2-3 months since the agency transfer and we already had a fancon planned, a comeback, festivals, exhibition, minifanmeets, photoshoots etc and all of these include the members' ideas & contributions... the boyz deserved this sm T﹏T," a user shared.

"Can't wait for their comeback! March is going to be exciting," a user mentioned.

More about THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ made their official debut on December 6, 2017, with the lead single Boy from their extended play The First. The band was formed by IST Entertainment. It includes 11 members—Jacob, Sangyeon, Younghoon, Juyeon, Hyunjae, Kevin, New, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, Eric, and Q. It was originally a twelve-member group. However, Hwall departed in October 2019, citing health reasons.

The band made their Japanese debut on November 6, 2019, with the extended play Tattoo. It was released through Ariola Japan and featured six tracks, including Back All Black, Espionage, Stupid Sorry, Bye Bye Bye, and Brighter.

The group released their eighth extended play, Be Awake, on February 20, 2023. It was dropped through IST Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment. The record featured six tracks, including Awake, Roar, Blah Blah, Savior, Horizon, and Diamond Life.

In recent news, ONE HUNDRED Entertainment has announced that Sangyeon will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on March 17, 2025.

