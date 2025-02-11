"The creative team looks promising"— Fans excited as Starship Entertainment drops teasers for their new girl group KiiiKiii

On February 10, 2025, Starship Entertainment dropped teasers for their new girl group, KiiiKiii, through their recently launched Instagram and X accounts. The agency shared 21 reels, videos, posts, and updates for the upcoming band.

The latest content featured many elements, including nails, a bow, chocolate, five pieces of paper with five rings on it, a nail art box, heels, and other stuff. The only similarity between the objects was the word 'KiiiKiii' engraved on them.

In one of the reels, a man with curved blonde hair was spotted shouting, 'I love KiiKiii.' The last update shared by the record labe featured a long sickle tapping the keyboards with a few elements popping on the screen.

The promotional content for the upcoming band KiiiKiii went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Just learned that the creative head of this group worked with xg during shooting star and lr.... I'm already sold. The creative team looks promising."

The K-pop fan community stated that the group's concept looked insane and different from other groups.

"concept is crazy they going to do so good," a fan reacted.

"this is what kpop was missing! we will be all tuning in for kiiikiii," a fan shared.

"wow an actual different concept from the 5th gen," a fan commented.

Many fans expressed their desire to showcase full support for the upcoming group.

"Starship what concept is this !!!! Just known this grp for a few minutes and their teasers are so goofy man,I can't lie I am interested to see more," a user reacted.

"OMG 5TH GEN JUST GOT BETTER," a user shared.

"Starship always delivers quality groups—curious to see what KiiKii rbrings to the table," a user mentioned.

girl group KiiiKiii

Starship Entertainment further credited 20 artists and content creators for the posts shared through the official Instagram and X account of the group. According to the update, the girl group would feature five members, seemingly, Sumin, Subin, Haum, Kya, and Jiyu.

KiiiKiii is the first girl group of the agency since the introduction of IVE, who made their official debut in 2021. The label was founded in 2008. It has been a home to multiple artists, including MONSTA X, CRAVITY, IVE, and WJSN. The agency's largest shareholder is Kakao Entertainment.

No debut date for the upcoming girl group has been announced yet.

