  "Working hard to recover" — SM Entertainment releases a statement on NCT Wish Riku's health issues 

"Working hard to recover" — SM Entertainment releases a statement on NCT Wish Riku's health issues 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 03, 2025 17:37 GMT
SM Entertainment releases a statement on NCT Wish Riku
SM Entertainment releases a statement on NCT Wish Riku's health issues (Image via X/@nctwishofficial)

On February 3, 2025, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding NCT Wish Riku's health issue through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. In the statement, the label's Neo Production provided their latest stance about the male artist's much-awaited return to the industry. The agency added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Hello. This is Neo Production. We Would like to inform you about NCT Riku's return to activities. Riku, who had temporaily suspending activities due to health reasons, has been working hard to recover his health while getting sufficient rest and stability, and his condition has greatly improved."
For those unversed, NCT Wish Riku took a hiatus from the group's activities due to health issues in October 2024. However, after three months of break, the idol would finally resume his career.

NCT Wish Riku will be joining other members for the band's much-anticipated 2025 NCT Wish Asia Tour Log

According to the Weverse post, SM Entertainment has decided that NCT Wish Riku would resume group activities depending on his determination. They stated that the artist wanted to return for the execution of further acts, taking into consideration medical professionals' opinions.

It is to be noted that Riku will be exempted from the upcoming events scheduled to take place in February 2025. The group members, including Yushi, Sion, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakyua, will carry out the activities. However, NCT Wish Riku will meet the fandom in the 2025 NCT WISH ASIA TOUR LOG in March.

He would be joining the group in the production activities of the forthcoming album scheduled for release in the first half of 2025. The agency further extended their gratitude to everyone who had sent the idol words of encouragement. The Neo Production assured the fandom that they would do their best to maintain their activities in good health.

For the unversed, NCT Riku is a Japanese rapper and singer based in South Korea. He is a member of the boy band NCT and its sub-unit NCT Wish. The male artist with Ryo was one of the contestants who participated in SM Entertainment's NCT Universe: LASTART. He was placed first and hence became a member of the sub-unit.

The group dropped their pre-debut single, Hands Up, through Avex Music Creative Inc. and SM Entertainment on October 8, 2023. They officially debuted on February 21, 2024, with the single Wish. The track was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

In recent news, the band kick-started their first Asia tour, NCT Wish, on November 3, 2024, in Ishikawa. It will conclude on June 7, 2025.

Edited by Riya Peter
