“You did great already”- Fans emotional as BLACKPINK's Lisa apologizes for not feeling well during Hong Kong fan meet-up

On November 19, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa apologized for not feeling well during a Hong Kong fan meet-up and concert at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, leaving the fandom emotional. Multiple videos from the event circulated on social media where the female artist expressed regret for not being able to perform her best due to her health. She mentioned in English:

"I am just kind of sad that my condition is not good till the end. I am sorry guys and I really wanna show my best and Hong Kong as well. We have one more song left. And let's enjoy this moment together."

Subsequently, as the clip circulated on social media, the fandom got emotional seeing the idol apologize. The fandom assured her that she did well, and an X user tweeted:

"Omgg, don't cry baby. You did really great already. Please rest well."

The fandom wished for BLACKPINK's Lisa to recover and take as much rest as required.

"Would you please take a bed rest #LISA baby?Take as long as your body needs, coz your career journey will still continue ahead as bright as the sunshine. #LILIES wants you to make a huge success & create records & great history with this new album & your movie project,"- a fan reacted.

"get well soon Lili. we know you always do your best in everything. love you bb,"- a fan shared.

"get well soon baby. take your much needed rest,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also noted that BLACKPINK's Lisa did not need to apologize for getting exhausted and not feeling well.

"Lilies understand, Love. We want nothing more than for you to get well soon. You were still so amazing so don't think you did anything less than exceptional. Please get some needed rest. Take your time and recover asap. We love you so much,"- a user reacted.

"Why sorry you doing great honey. Gws Lisaa,"- a user mentioned.

"It’s okay #LISA We know the demand of what you’re doing and we understand! Love you so much! Please take a good rest. Get well soon,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Lisa announced the release of her forthcoming record, Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa's agency, LLOUD, announced the release of her forthcoming record Alter Ego through the official X account. The update was shared along with the female rapper's latest look, wearing heavy make-up and covering her head with a black veil.

The album would feature the female artist's released tracks, including New Woman, Rockstar, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me). The physical album would be available in five versions, including Vixi, Kiki, Roxi, Speedi, and Sunni. It would incorporate items such as a randomized photocard, rounded-edge super jewel case, a holographic star sticker, a CD, and shrink-wrapped.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's album Alter Ego will be released on February 28, 2025.

