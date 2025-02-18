"He does have fight stories to tell"- Fans erupt as Frank Ocean and Payton Talbott post about each other on Valentine's Day 

Frank Ocean left the internet in a frenzy on February 14 after sharing a photo of UFC fighter Payton Talbott on his Instagram stories. As per Hip Hop DX, the duo have been rumored to be dating since last summer when they were spotted having lunch together. It is worth noting that neither of them have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

In a now-unavailable Instagram story, Frank Ocean shared an image of Payton Talbott on Valentine’s Day. Hence, many were quick to assume that the duo were now a couple. However, it is worth noting that Talbott never explicitly stated that he was queer. Speaking about the same, Talbott once said in a Yahoo! Sports exclusive interview:

“I get death threats every week, just for me being gay. I mean, I’m not gay. People just think that I am gay. Actually, I am not even going to say if I am or not. Maybe I am gay.”

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the Instagram story, with one netizen commenting:

Netizen reacts to the viral Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The social media user was referring to Frank Ocean’s fan-favorite track Chanel, where he sings-

“My guy pretty like a girl/ And he got fight stories to tell.”

Several other internet users have flooded the internet with similar comments.

“Lol crazy match but good for him,” a Reddit user said.

“They make a great couple,” another platform user said.

“I mean that’s cute af,” another internet user said.

As per Hip Hop DX, one of Payton Talbott’s friends alleged that the fighter had “hooked up” with the Pyramids singer. He reportedly said-

“He did more than that… I got his f**king lyrics tattooed on me and he’s over here kissing Payton.”

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“I like frank and i liked this news, nothing else,” a Reddit user said.

“Does anyone know how they met? Frank is so off the grid that this is genuinely impressive,” another internet user said.

“Fa…m. Good for them,” a netizen said.

“Most of the day I'd see him, and his smile”- Frank Ocean came out of the closet back in 2012

While he was 24 years old, Frank Ocean, whose real name is Christopher Edwin Breaux, took to Tumblr to come out of the closet and address his sexuality. He revealed that back when he was 19 years old, he fell in love with a man. The Novacane singer wrote online:

“I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide. Most of the day I’d see him, and his smile. I’d hear his conversation and his silence. Until it was time to sleep. Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realized I was in love, it was malignant. It was hopeless.”

As Frank’s relationship status continues to be discussed online, it is also worth noting that he had been photographed ringside at Talbott’s UFC 311 fight, where the latter fought against Raoni Barcelos.

Meanwhile, fans now await for both Frank Ocean and the athlete to further elaborate on the Instagram story.

