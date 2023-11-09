“WE ARE SO BACK”: Fans go feral as Frank Ocean drops a snippet of new song 

Frank Ocean has teased what appears to be a new song on his Instagram story on November 8, 2023. The teaser is the singer's recent music announcement since the release of his untitled song via Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio. The song, a collaboration with Cory Henry, was released on December 25, 2021.

Now, the singer's new teaser has gone viral, with fans hailing the return of the singer after a two-year hiatus from new releases, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Frank Ocean teaser

Netizens reacted quickly to Frank Ocean's new music teaser, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many expressed relief at finally hearing that the singer is releasing new music by sharing gifs.

Others expressed the amount of time, both in a literal and metaphorical sense, of their anticipation for the singer to announce new music by posting jokes or gifs, with some going as far as to proclaim that the news had saved their lives.

More on Frank Ocean and his music career

Frank Ocean was born on October 28, 1987, in Long Beach, California, to a musician father and a residential contractor mother. The singer's parents divorced early in his childhood, and his mother raised him while she was attending university.

Around the same time, the singer himself started exhibiting musical talents, something which he elaborates upon in an exclusive interview with GQ magazine on November 20, 2012, stating:

"I feel like I was writing as I was learning to talk. Writing was always a go-to form of communication. And I knew I could sing from being in tune with the radio. I would listen to whatever my mom played in the car—the big divas: Whitney, Mariah, Celine, Anita Baker. Then I got exposed to Prince."

The singer continued:

"I booked my first studio at like 12 or 13. Somewhere in that season of my life, singing along with the radio became me wanting to be on radio, you know. And writing Langston Hughes replica poems became me wanting to write like Stevie Wonder. My dad had been a singer and keyboardist."

The singer started his career as a ghostwriter, with songwriting for singers such as Justin Bieber, Brandy, and John Legend, before transitioning into recording his music for professional release.

The singer released his debut mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra, on February 16, 2011. The mixtape did not chart, and the singer subsequently made his chart breakthrough with his debut studio album, Channel Orange, released on July 10, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Norwegian album chart.

The singer released his last studio album, Blonde, on August 20, 2016. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Danish, Norwegian, Kiwi, and UK album charts respectively.