"Free Diddy anthem?": Internet reacts as viral Kanye West tracklist titles from upcoming album leaves netizens flabbergasted

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is reportedly releasing a brand new album, titled WW3, which is currently scheduled to hit streaming platforms on Friday (April 4).

The announcement was made via hip-hop internet personality and podcaster DJ Akademiks, who confirmed in a social media post today that a "new Ye album" is dropping tomorrow.

The project's reveal comes more than 12 hours after DJ Akademiks began posting screenshots of his text conversations with the Chicago rapper, who finds this as a way of avoiding being "shadow banned".

During his livestream, Akademiks reportedly thanked Ye for giving him the "exclusive" before officially announcing West's new album. In his tweet, the podcaster shares a picture of a whiteboard, hosting the official tracklist of WW3.

The project reportedly includes 11 full-length records with a solo feature from rapper Dave Blunts on the opening track. The current list of songs included on Kanye West's WW3, as shared by DJ Akademiks, has been provided below:

WW3 (feat. Dave Blunts) COSBY FREE DIDDY DIRTY MAGAZINES BIANCA VIRGIL LET ME DOWN H**L HITLER HITLER ME AND JESUS JARED MONEY AND FAME NITROUS

The reactions to his tracklist have been mixed, with several users citing concerns regarding the titles used for records included on WW3. However, Ye fans were seemingly rejoicing at reports of a new Ye album.

Screenshot of comments under DJ Akademiks Instagram post announcing the tracklist for Kanye West's upcoming album 'WW3' (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

With people sharing their reactions to DJ Akademiks' latest Instagram post, one individual seemingly couldn't believe Ye included a "FREE DIDDY ANTHEM".

"Bro ain't no streaming service gon let you drop them titles in they sh*t," said one user.

"The Dave Blunts feature is insane," cited one fan.

"Every artist turned on Kanye to the point he added a Dave Blunts feature," added another.

More reactions followed on X (formerly Twitter) with NFR Podcast's repost of Kanye West's WW3 album tracklist garnering over a million views. Netizens were unsure about the titles, with a few even hoping it was an "April Fools" joke.

"Legit the worst tracklist in human history," a user states.

"That’s gotta be the most garbage track list I’ve ever seen," music critic Anthony Fantano added.

"So what are we supposed to do if track 7 & 8 are undeniably hits," a user questioned.

"Really wishing it was april fools rn," added another.

Haters and critics were clowning the rapper's new tracklist, with some citing how they "won't be tuning in".

"Our society is so trash…y’all continue to promote someone who literally just had on a KKK uniform and swastika chain last week smh," a user states.

"We will NOT be tuning into this," added another.

"I can speak for everyone and say we ain’t listening to this ni**as mid album," another claimed.

Recapping major moments from Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks

On March 31, 2025, DJ Akademiks uploaded an UNCUT version of his interview with Kanye West, to X, titled "Full Ye x DJ Akademiks experience video". After reportedly making close to eight edits, the interview was premiered on livestream a day prior, on March 30.

During the interview, Kanye touches on his recent X rants, speaking on his relationship with key players within the music industry, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Playboi Carti, and more.

The Chicago rapper changed outfits before the interview, putting on a "Black KKK-inspired hood," a look he stated was yet to be worn out in public because he fears people would try to put him in the hospital.

Here are some of the major moments from Kanye West's exclusive interview with DJ Akademiks.

1) Kanye claims Drake is better than Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West, Kenny Burns, and Drake attend Compound on June 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

Following their fallout in 2018, Ye and Drake have maintained a love-hate relationship for several years now, with Kanye even supporting Kendrick Lamar during the 2024 Rap Beef.

However, it appears the Chicago rapper has switched sides once again, now defending the Canadian rapper, claiming Drake is "a million times better" than Kendrick Lamar.

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important. What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally. That sh*t last year, I could barely sit through that sh*t. That sh*t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit sh*t written all over it," Ye said.

2) Playboi Carti and Kanye West were working on a "joint mixtape"

Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

Kanye expressed feeling betrayed by Playboi Carti, alleging to have been intentionally removed from the Atlanta rapper's third studio album - MUSIC. The LP has debuted at no.1 and is currently one of the largest hip-hop album debuts for the year.

Ye revisits his issues with Playboi Carti asking North West for a feature and shouting out Kim Kardashian's Skims brand on his chart-topping album. The rapper also suggests him and Carti had seemingly collaborated and were working on a joint mixtape together.

"What one of my actual friends or someone that can call my daughter their niece would reach out to a woman that I got issues with? I know that is not the street code. You’re reposting my baby momma and not even reposting me. You were the first feature on Donda. It’s like the Carti sh*t is like the final heartbreak,” Ye stated.

3) Kanye West claims he ended Frank Ocean's career

Frank Ocean performs on stage on Day 6 of New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 4, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/David Redfern)

Kanye West also targeted singer-songwriter Frank Ocean, who has yet to release an official follow-up to his 2016 chart-topping sophomore studio album - Blonde.

Ye claimed that the reason the 37-year-old singer hasn't released more music is because the Donda record - Moon (feat. Kid Cudi and Don Toliver), released in 2021, ended Ocean's career.

“Like when I made, ‘Moon,’ it basically ended Frank Ocean’s career. He ain’t have a song since then. He talking, ‘Sipping some wine.’ I knew it I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh, this ni**a not gonna be able to make another album again. Any genre of music that anyone has, I make a better version of it. I’m 10 times stronger at music than anyone living,” Ye stated.

4) Kanye West speaks on his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image via Getty/Toni Anne Barson)

For the past several weeks, Kanye has been targeting the entire music and entertainment industry, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and her family.

Since finalizing their divorce in 2022, Ye has reportedly been having issues with the custody of his children - North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago). During his interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye West stated he "never wanted" to have kids with Kim Kardashian, claiming:

"No, that was my fault. I take it. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."

In related news, Kanye West's Bully short film was released recently, featuring his son Saint West. The project was presented as a visual album, and it is currently unclear whether the album will make its way to streaming services in the future.

