"This man really an evil genius" — Internet reacts to Kanye West joining DJ Akademiks on stream while making beats live

Kanye West caught netizens' attention once again as he made a surprise appearance on DJ Akademiks' live stream, crafting beats in real-time.

On April 2, 2025, Ye joined the live stream on Twitch of Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks, where he surprised the fans with a live beat.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the video clip, with netizens suggesting that West is a genius, while many went into a frenzy following his beat —

"This man really an evil genius," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X indicated that Kanye West making beats on a live stream is a "vibe" to watch, and they further added that they want more music from him.

While some indicated that the music he made was an entertainment to watch —

"Kanye on stream, making beats?! 🎧🔥 Definitely a vibe! Can't wait to hear what he's cooking up! 😎🎶," a user on X commented.

"I don't get how nobody seeing this as entertainment he's sacrifices making art while at the same time talking ish this is like classic cod lobby but irl catching kills 🦄💯," a second commented.

"If only he could stick to this and stfu, he'd be revered as the best to do it," another wrote on X.

However, numerous users on X acknowledged West's exceptional talent as an artist, emphasizing that his focus should remain solely on creating quality music rather than engaging in other pursuits —

"it's such a unfortunate situation when it comes to Ye. Like he is one of the most talented people in music history," a user on X commented.

"honestly how is anything he's making even going to get cleared at this point?" one more user wrote.

"It's almost like this is what he should've did instead of what that he actually did," a third commented.

As of now, neither Kanye West nor DJ Akademiks has reflected on the reactions online.

Kanye West goes live with DJ Akademiks while producing beats

West (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, a short clip of Kanye West beating music live on Twitch with DJ Akademiks went viral.

The video clip shows West wearing a dark blue hoodie while making the music's beat on a musical instrument, the piano. At the same time, podcaster DJ Akademiks can be seen enjoying the music.

The beats Kanye West created were for Emulations, a track titled These Are the Things from the artist's 2005 album, The Big Bad Bay Area. The verses over which he composed the beat are —

"These are the things that I know when your time and truth was around / These are the things that we shared nobody cared in the world / Because these are the things that I know when your time, when your time and truth was around / Poor but honest you used to say but I feel poor and determined today / I haven't seen you for a while, it's as if I'm still on trial," Emulations sang.

This is not the first time Kanye West has joined forces with the American podcaster DJ Akademiks. On March 31, 2025, the Atlanta record producer was invited for an interview with DJ Akademiks, which was uploaded on Rapstar's YouTube channel.

West touched on many points during the interview, including beefing with Playboi Carti, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, their relationship with former partner Kim Kardashian, and recent X (formerly Twitter) posts.

As reported by Billboard, the more than hour-long interview was uploaded after eight edits from West's team.

As the fans joined the surprise appearance live, it is unknown if Kanye West will release any new music soon.

