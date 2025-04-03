"Imagine he'd leave Rocky off the album" — Kanye West names Rihanna while talking about Playboi Carti

Kanye West addressed his current feud with Playboi Carti in a recent video on X, using A$AP Rocky and Rihanna as examples to explain the situation. For the uninitiated, the Donda rapper, professionally known as Ye, heavily criticized Carti for allegedly dropping him from his latest album, Music.

Ad

The situation was further exacerbated after Carti contacted Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to ask for a collaboration with their daughter, North West.

On April 2, 2025, Ye took to his X profile to post a video explaining why the "Carti situation" angered him, using A$AP Rocky as an example. Ye asked his followers to imagine a hypothetical situation where Carti had left Rocky off the album, saying:

"Carti situation. Picture this, imagine he'd leave Rocky off the album, but it'd a situation where Rocky and Rihanna is divorced and they were basically public enemies. And then Carti raps about Fenty, and then calls Rihanna or internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky's kid on a song the next week."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A$AP Rocky was not featured in Playboi Carti's Music. However, the two rappers are expected to release new music together after Carti posted pictures of him with Rocky and Ken Carson in a recording studio in March 2025.

Exploring Kanye West's tweets about Playboi Carti

In February 2025, Kanye West took to X to reveal his list of fellow artists who have never "crossed" him, including Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky. However, his friendly feelings towards Carti seemingly changed the following month, after Carti released his highly anticipated third studio album, Music, on March 14.

Ad

In one of the songs, Fine S**t, Carti name-dropped Kim Kardashian's brand Skims, which the reality TV star appreciated via an Instagram Story. On March 17, Carti reshared the Story, seemingly asking Kardashian for a feature from his "niece," North West.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This seemingly angered Ye, who took to X to call out Carti for allegedly dropping him from his album and then asking his daughter for a feature.

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S**T. AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS," he tweeted.

Ad

In a follow-up post, he wrote:

"SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE."

Ad

In a series of follow-up tweets, Kanye West seemingly trolled Carti by tagging Iggy Azalea, his former partner and the mother of his son, Onyx, and asking her for a collaboration with their son. Azalea also responded to Ye's tweets, asking the rapper to leave her and her son out of the situation.

Playboi Carti told Kanye West to "STFU"

In another tweet, Kanye West vowed to "end" Carti's career, alleging that he "put" the rapper on, seemingly taking credit for Carti's rise to fame. On March 19, Playboi Carti responded to Kanye West's tweets with a simple comment, posting, "YE STFU."

Ad

Following this, West continued his barrage of tweets against his fellow rapper, vowing to "legally burn" him in a gas chamber for "crossing the line." He said:

"CARTIS JUST A SWEET KID BUT HE CROSSED THE LINE AND NOW IM GONNA EVERYTHING I CAN TO LEGALLY BURN THIS N***A IN A GAS CHAMBER I AM THE TOP OF ALL THESE N****S AND YOU NEVER CROSS THE DON I AM THE WORST ENEMY TO HAVE."

Ad

In another post, Kanye West claimed that his supposed feud with Carti was his "final heartbreak." However, the rapper seemingly changed his views about Carti, tweeting that he loved him on April 1, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West's recent X posts criticized several rappers, including former collaborators like Ty Dolla $ign, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Tyler, The Creator. He also called out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family in several posts, accusing the Kardashians of allegedly bullying him and trafficking his children.

He also took shots at Jay-Z and Beyoncé, questioning the mental capabilities of the couple's seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, and calling them "r*tarded." The tweet has since been deleted, with West claiming he deleted the post for fear of X deleting his account and not because he was scared of Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

As of this writing, Kanye West is still active on X. However, his account has been restricted, with a warning for "potentially sensitive content" since his anti-semitic posts in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback