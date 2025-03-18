Kanye West claims Playboi Carti dropped him from his album and then requested Kim Kardashian for North West's vocals

Kanye West's recent X tirade saw the rapper, who professionally goes by Ye, take shots at Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. On March 17, 2025, the rapper accused Playboi Carti of dropping him from his recent album, Music, adding that he would not allow his daughter, North West, to collaborate with Carti.

According to All HipHop, the situation unfolded after Kim Kardashian showed love to Carti after the latter name-dropped her clothing brand, Skims, on the track Fine S**t from Music. On March 17, the reality TV star shared a screenshot of the lyrics on her Instagram Story, which Carti reshared with the caption:

"@kimkardashian Tell my niece North send me a song."

However, Kanye West strongly objected to this on his X profile, adding that he would not allow Carti to ask for vocals from his daughter especially after Carti left him off of Music.

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SHIT AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

In a follow-up post, Kanye West wrote that he "held" his tongue about Carti allegedly not including his feature in Music, but accused his fellow rapper of going "too far" by reaching out to his ex-wife to ask for a collaboration with their daughter.

Kanye West mockingly asks for collaboration with Playboi Carti's son

In his tirade of tweets, Kanye West mentioned Iggy Azalea, the mother of Playboi Carti's son, Onyx, asking her for Onyx's vocals on a song in a parody of Carti asking Kim Kardashian for North West's vocals.

"HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F**K?" Kanye West tweeted.

According to Billboard, Kanye West also criticized Kendrick Lamar for featuring on three tracks on Carti's album, namely Backdoor, Good Life, and Mojo Jojo. In one tweet, he wrote that he did not enjoy Lamar's music, adding, "RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." In another tweet, he claimed he hated Lamar's Grammy-winning Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

In another post, Kanye West continued his antisemitic remarks, claiming that "Jewish business" allegedly forced Carti to remove Ye from his album. Ye also claimed that he and Carti had allegedly been working on a collaborative album called Carti Ye, however, he claimed the project was scrapped due to the "Jewish industry mob practice coercion."

“WE WERE WORKING ON PROJECT CALLED CARTI YE IM SORRY THAT THIS WONT HAPPEN NOW. From Carti’s actual twin [heartbreak emoji],” he posted.

Kanye West also criticized his fellow rappers for allegedly turning their backs on him when he "spoke the truth," posting pictures of him hugging Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, Playboi Carti, and Kid Cudi. He also accused Tyler, the Creator of "ripping off" Ye's whole language in his album Chromakopia.

His recent collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign, was not spared. Ye responded to Ty's message renouncing Ye's antisemitic remarks after the rapper went on a three-day tweeting spree in February, where he proclaimed himself a N*zi and praised Hitler. On March 18, Ye uploaded a screenshot of Ty's message with the caption, " I DONT NEED TO BE CONDONED."

Ye's response to Ty Dolla $ign (Image via @kanyewest/X)

Kanye West's X account, which was deactivated then subsequently reactivated following his serial posting in February, still contains a warning sign that cautions people about "potentially sensitive content" and asks for permission to view the account.

