"Carti's sound is the future"— Fans react to PlayBoi Carti breaking Spotify record within a day of album release

After its release on March 14, 2025, Playboi Carti's latest album, MUSIC, is now breaking records on streaming platforms. The Atlanta rapper's long-awaited third studio album became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2025 so far, with the streaming giant announcing the feat on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Spotify posted on X:

"Carti's MUSIC is already making history."

The milestone announcement inspired fans to comment about what they think of Playboi Carti's new album.

"Carti's sound is the future," an X user commented.

More fans bask in the glory of Carti's MUSIC starting to make it big, adding that there are many more to come.

"History in the making," a user on X said.

"Absolutely! Carti never fails to drop heat! Can't wait to see how far this journey goes. His vibes are just unmatched," another X user commented.

"It will shatter many records," a fan on X added.

Among other commenters, one said that they like Carti's new album the more they listen to it, while someone else said that they've seen the album's success coming.

"Can't lie the more I listen to it the more I like it," another user on X commented.

"We all seen it coming," a user on X said.

"AS IT SHOULD. Last night was f**king lit for me with this album," one netizen said.

Playboi Carti's MUSIC album is out now

Playboi Carti's third album, MUSIC, boasts 30 different tracks with star-studded collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more. The project also features an impressive list of producers, such as Southside, Metro Boomin, F1lthy, and Cardo.

And while some fans thought that Kanye West would be featured in the album, after Carti hyped up the speculation of a Kanye collaboration in a September 2024 Instagram post, he ended up being a producer.

Before the album's release, Spotify supported MUSIC's rollout. Billboards in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami displayed messages like "I AM MUSIC MF," "STREETS READY," and "SORRY 4 DA WAIT." Early last week, Spotify released a teaser for Playboi Carti's album, which was initially thought to be titled I Am Music.

Also, before the release, Carti teased fans with the first performances of some of his singles from the album during Rolling Loud Miami on December 15, 2024. With some of his biggest hits, he also opened his headlining set with two new songs, CRUSH, which features Travis Scott, and COC*INE NOSE.

Playboi Carti is expected to perform some of his newest songs on his headlining set on the second day of Rolling Loud California on Sunday, March 16, 2025, following MUSIC's release.

The festival shared earlier this week on X that Playboi Carti's MUSIC album dropped a day ahead of the Rolling Loud California opening, continuing the tradition as his Die Lit album was released ahead of the Rolling Loud Miami event in 2018.

Playboy Carti's MUSIC comes almost five years after his last album, Whole Lotta Red, was released in 2020 and topped the Billboard 200 list.

