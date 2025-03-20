What did Kanye say about the Kardashians? Rapper calls out family for 'strategically producing', trafficking

Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims on X in the past few days, the rapper has now passed comments about his former spouse Kim Kardashian, and her family. Taking to the platform on March 20, Ye alleged:

Ad

"The Kardashians are s*x workers and they s*x traffic all of the blacl(k) children they strategically produce"

Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

In another tweet shortly after, the Donda rapper directly labeled Kim a "s*x worker".

Ad

Ye then spoke about FKA Twigs, disapproving of his eldest daughter North's appearance in the English singer's music video for Childlike Things. He noted he didn't like that North, 11, was dressed "all grown" in the video, adding he expected better from FKA.

Ye drags FKA Twigs in his rant about his children. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Kanye West makes claims about the Kardashians allegedly controlling his kids

Kanye West accused the Kardashian family of bullying him in one of his tweets from Wednesday, March 19. Addressing them as "MODERN DAY KKK A KLAN OF WHITE WOMEN", Ye alleged the family controls his "Black kids".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper said he started the Sunday Service Choir for his children but Kim Kardashian took them away from him. He further accused the media of "always talking sh*t", adding:

"White women not letting me see my kids or even have say so of where they go to school and controlling my kids name and likeness"

In another tweet, Ye wrote it was time for him to fight for full legal custody of his children and take them away from the "Kardashian Klan" and "Mama Kriss who signed for the s*x tape". He said:

Ad

"Im not the the crazy one here Im they father Im controlling what they watch what they wear and where they go to school"

Prior to these tweets, Ye posted a photo of his younger daughter Chicago, 7. The picture shows Chicago sticking her tongue out while holding a toy in one hand and a bottle of PediaSure's strawberry shake for kids in another. Supposedly alluding to Chicago's pose, Ye wrote:

Ad

"As a father this made me very uncomfortable to see countless pictures like this of my children"

Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Ye claimed he was convinced his kids were being subjected to a "s*x trafficking ring". The 47-year-old purportedly referred to Kim's mother Kris Jenner, and alleged:

Ad

"The grandmother signed for the s*x tape"

Reposting Chicago's photo in a follow-up tweet, Kanye West relayed he did not have legal rights to see or raise her. The rapper alleged he was barred from attending Chicago's birthday party.

Ye, here, supposedly spoke about Chicago's 2022 birthday bash. At the time, he claimed the Kardashian family did not disclose the event's location to him. He said he drove around Los Angeles to look for the party.

However, Ye was seen attending Chicago's birthday bash later in a video, where he appeared next to Kris Jenner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback