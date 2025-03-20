  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • What did Kanye say about the Kardashians? Rapper calls out family for 'strategically producing', trafficking

What did Kanye say about the Kardashians? Rapper calls out family for 'strategically producing', trafficking

By Amrita Das
Modified Mar 20, 2025 06:47 GMT
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 - Source: Getty
Kanye West accuses the Kardashian family of s*x trafficking in new tweets. (Image via Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims on X in the past few days, the rapper has now passed comments about his former spouse Kim Kardashian, and her family. Taking to the platform on March 20, Ye alleged:

Ad
"The Kardashians are s*x workers and they s*x traffic all of the blacl(k) children they strategically produce"
Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)
Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

In another tweet shortly after, the Donda rapper directly labeled Kim a "s*x worker".

Ad

Ye then spoke about FKA Twigs, disapproving of his eldest daughter North's appearance in the English singer's music video for Childlike Things. He noted he didn't like that North, 11, was dressed "all grown" in the video, adding he expected better from FKA.

Ye drags FKA Twigs in his rant about his children. (Image via X/@kanyewest)
Ye drags FKA Twigs in his rant about his children. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Kanye West makes claims about the Kardashians allegedly controlling his kids

Kanye West accused the Kardashian family of bullying him in one of his tweets from Wednesday, March 19. Addressing them as "MODERN DAY KKK A KLAN OF WHITE WOMEN", Ye alleged the family controls his "Black kids".

Ad
Ad

The rapper said he started the Sunday Service Choir for his children but Kim Kardashian took them away from him. He further accused the media of "always talking sh*t", adding:

"White women not letting me see my kids or even have say so of where they go to school and controlling my kids name and likeness"

In another tweet, Ye wrote it was time for him to fight for full legal custody of his children and take them away from the "Kardashian Klan" and "Mama Kriss who signed for the s*x tape". He said:

Ad
"Im not the the crazy one here Im they father Im controlling what they watch what they wear and where they go to school"

Prior to these tweets, Ye posted a photo of his younger daughter Chicago, 7. The picture shows Chicago sticking her tongue out while holding a toy in one hand and a bottle of PediaSure's strawberry shake for kids in another. Supposedly alluding to Chicago's pose, Ye wrote:

Ad
"As a father this made me very uncomfortable to see countless pictures like this of my children"
Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)
Ye goes on a spree to hurl vitriol at the Kardashian family. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Ye claimed he was convinced his kids were being subjected to a "s*x trafficking ring". The 47-year-old purportedly referred to Kim's mother Kris Jenner, and alleged:

Ad
"The grandmother signed for the s*x tape"

Reposting Chicago's photo in a follow-up tweet, Kanye West relayed he did not have legal rights to see or raise her. The rapper alleged he was barred from attending Chicago's birthday party.

Ye, here, supposedly spoke about Chicago's 2022 birthday bash. At the time, he claimed the Kardashian family did not disclose the event's location to him. He said he drove around Los Angeles to look for the party.

However, Ye was seen attending Chicago's birthday bash later in a video, where he appeared next to Kris Jenner.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी