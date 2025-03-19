What did Kanye say about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children? Internet calls out rapper as distasteful tweet sparks outrage

One of Kanye West’s latest X rants was subjected toward Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children. On Tuesday, March 18, Ye took to the social media platform and referred to the couple's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, writing:

"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r*t*rded."

The father of four added:

"No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r*t*rded children is a choice."

Ye tweets about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children. (Image via X/@NATERERUN)

Netizens strongly disapproved of Ye's words against the children. Some were disappointed with the rapper for supposedly ruining the name he made for himself through music. They also questioned Ye's ability to set a good example for his own kids - North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West.

"Kanye is so pathetic now.... imagine destroying your legacy so loudly," wrote one X user.

"Ye hates the world. His fans love his music, so it's like he figured out a way to ruin our ability to enjoy it going forward," stated one individual.

"He's actually so disgusting he doesn't deserve to be a dad he's a bad influence," one person commented.

"Calling a kid 'R3t*rded' is insane. Artists get cancelled for less," said another.

Some even suggested the CARNIVAL rapper needed a legal guardian.

"If there was anyone who actually needed a conservatorship, it’s him," voiced one person.

A few others hinted at Jay-Z's record label getting back at the rapper for his actions and words.

"Don't be surprised when something happened to him, rocnation work overtime," said one X user.

"Jay-Z gone slap the bipolar out that n***a," another chimed in.

"That's it, Jay may forgive him but he's dead to Bey at this point," one netizen remarked.

Kanye West reasons why he deleted his tweet about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children

After deleting his tweet about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids, Kanye West left another note on X. Ye wrote that he took down his tweet about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children not because he was a "good person," but because his X account could have been suspended.

The 47-year-old also mentioned his previous rant about designer Jerry Lorenzo, his former Yeezy collaborator. In January 2025, Ye had called Jerry "corny and disloyal" for teaming up with Adidas after the rapper's fallout with the brand. He further jargoned in his recent tweet:

"I took it down like down syndrome get it am I right am I right??? F**k the world real talk f**k eeeevveerreee body."

Ye explains why he removed his tweet about Jay-Z and Bey's kids. (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Another one of Kanye West's recent tweets involved a dig at Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's son, Onyx. The rant came after Carti responded to Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who appreciated being mentioned in his latest song FINE SH*T. As per Us Weekly on March 18, Carti reposted Kim's Instagram Story, adding:

"Tell my niece North send me a song."

Firing a shot at Playboi Carti over his remark, Ye posted on X:

"Hey Iggy Azalea I need to get Onyx vocals on my song thats my nephew."

In response, Iggy Azalea requested Ye to leave her 4-year-old son out of his online rants, as reported by HipHopDX on March 18.

