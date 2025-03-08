What is Iggy Azalea’s real name? Tory Lanez seemingly dedicates new track to the Australian singer

Rapper Tory Lanez dropped his latest album, Peterson, on March 7. The album is entirely recorded in prison as the artist is serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez seemingly dedicated the track, 9$ide x Amethyst, from his album to Iggy Azalea. The 30-year-old Australian rapper's real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly. According to an XXL Magazine report, the two rappers were speculated to be dating in 2022.

In the track, Lanez rapped, urging a woman named Amethyst to give him a second chance, saying he missed her.

"It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she blocked me / Amethyst, if you ever hear this shit, shawty, call me / You know that I’m always makin’ spicy b*tches salty / Need to come correct ’cause all that sh*t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee," he raps.

In the chorus of 9$ide x Amethyst, he raps,

"Amethyst, if you still free, shawty, let me know / Let me pick up where we left off, shawty, I’ll be yours / Amethyst, if you still down, let me know / ‘Cause I got plans of f*cking you when I get home."

Iggy Azalea wrote a letter to the judge amid Tory Lanez's legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion

In August 2023, rapper Iggy Azalea wrote a letter to the judge, requesting them to show mercy and give Lanez a lenient sentence in August 2023. As the letter was publicly available, Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff reported that she vouched for his character and insisted that he was a respectful man who never lost his temper and raised his hands on a woman.

"I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him [lose] his temper or raise his voice at a woman. He’s always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman," she wrote.

According to the media outlet, the three-page-long letter did not mention Megan Thee Stallion or what happened in July 2020. Calling Tory Lanez "one of the kindest," she wrote,

"He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart – ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder. I’m not shocked – It’s who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows."

Iggy ended her letter hoping the judge would refrain from sentencing Tory Lanez to a "life-threatening" prison sentence. Addressing the rapper by his real name, Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, she requested the judge consider his family, fans, and staff.

"I hope you’ll consider a sentence that allows for this to be transformational and not life destroying. Not only for Daystar – but for his family, son, and the countless others who depend on him & are committed to helping him reach his full potential," she wrote.

Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year prison sentence at the California Correctional Institution. The rapper's new album, Peterson, is now available on all streaming platforms.

