"This bar is a BANGER": Fans go wild as Tory Lanez mentions Twitch sensation Kai Cenat in latest rap song

Rapper Tory Lanez has given Twitch star Kai Cenat a shoutout in his latest song, MAWA Interlude (feat. Max B) x Lunch Tray. In the track, the Canadian makes a reference to Cenat's ability to earn a substantial sum of money while streaming within the confines of his room.

Here's the lyric:

"I just made seven hundred thousand sitting in a room, feel like I'm Kai Cenat."

Cenat's association with the hip-hop scene is not unheard of, with the Bronx native often inviting influential figures from the industry to his broadcasts. Some of his previous guests include Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, and Snoop Dogg.

After hearing the streamer's name in Tory Lanez's MAWA Interlude (feat. Max B) x Lunch Tray, fans expressed their approval of both the lyric and the shoutout on X:

"I speak for everyone this bar is a BANGER," @suayrez wrote.

"What a good feeling lol," @PreludeMeta posted.

"That’s a tough bar," @AArangoX opined.

On the other side, many users made note of the "motion" carried by Cenat:

"Kai cen[a]t's motion is crazy," @bubblefring posted.

However, not everyone seemed impressed by the streamer or the hip-hop icon.

"These guys only care about the money," X user @rizzzcam opined.

"That line is played out," @MonkeyDRicky93 wrote.

Which other prominent streamers have made rap songs besides Kai Cenat?

YouTube star Max "Plaqueboymax" is known to produce beats on the side while being a full-time streamer. He has collaborated with prominent artists in the field, including rapper DDG, whom he worked on Pink Dreads with.

Plaqueboymax also recently collaborated with Wiz Khalifa, appearing in a music video for the song, London Layover/Again.

Meanwhile, controversial Kick star Fousey recently released a track called BBL Rage, where he dissed some of the top streamers in the industry.

