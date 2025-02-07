"Low-key fire": DDG mentions Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax in latest song The Method

Hip-hop artist Darryl "DDG" mentioned fellow Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" in his latest song The Method. To those unaware, DDG is a well-established Twitch streamer in his own right, having a whopping 409,000 followers on his channel.

The two have collaborated before, with Darryl appearing on Plaqueboymax's Twitch broadcast in the past. Within his song, the rapper can be heard referring to the FaZe Clan member:

"It's me and PBM (Plaqueboymax), we taking your h**s, we reckless."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The song's release has invited reactions from netizens on X, with many showering it with compliments. Further, users also took the opportunity to praise DDG as a hip-hop artist:

"Why is this song low-key fire," wrote X user @Juicy112

"He lowkey cooked on this ngl," wrote X user @ayekeeno

"DDG one of the few who are the real ones in the industry," wrote X user @kickclipslive

On the other hand, many pointed out that Darryl made the song while he was live on a broadcast with Plaqueboymax, hence the mention:

"He made this song on stream with him the same night they made pink dreads," wrote X user @aronb02z

"Well ofcourse he did, they made the song on pbm stream," wrote X user @ThatDudeAxelito

Has DDG collaborated with Plaqueboymax on a song in the past?

Darryl had made a song titled Pink Dreads with Plaqueboymax, which he released on December 25, 2024. However, the tune was eventually taken down from YouTube for reasons initially unexplained. However, it was eventually addressed by DDG on a broadcast.

The hip-hop artist claimed that his manager and producer were asking for a higher fee for the song and had taken it down on YouTube as a bargaining chip. Since then, Darryl has claimed that the song is "dead" and he is "over" it.

In other news, Plaqueboymax recently called out a stream sniper for being "weird" after he allegedly followed him to his house. The streamer was seen confronting the latter during his latest Twitch broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback