FaZe Plaqueboymax confronts and calls out "weird" stream sniper for allegedly following him to his house

A video of Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" confronting a "weird" stream sniper has surfaced on social media. In a two-minute-10-second clip posted on X, the content creator confronted a person who allegedly was following him.

While accusing the individual of following him to his house, Plaqueboymax chastised them for their "weird" behaviour and issued a stern warning. He said:

"(Streamer's associate says, 'You followed us to the crib, gang.') I'm not going to lie, no bulls**t, I'm not even trolling with you - stop being on this weird s**t! You're being on weird s**t, I don't f**k with that s**t. So, hold on, stop! If you knew this was going to happen, why are you still doing it? You still followed us to the crib. You keep pulling up on me. You see the stream, you're sliding back, stop doing that s**t! If I catch you on some weird s**t, it's cooked! Just stop doing that. I'm not trolling because I don't f**k with that s**t."

The stream sniper claimed that they did not follow Plaqueboymax to his residence. Explaining their actions, the individual said:

"No, no, no, I didn't follow you to the crib. What I did, look, you've seen I drove past, right? I was supposed to turn left, so I was like, 'Okay, there's up here,' you go up and I thought it was a neighborhood, right? So, you go up to the neighborhood, and I was like, 'Damn! This s**t is never-ending!' And I see your car pulling up, and I was like, 'Nah, he's going to think I'm on some weird s**t.' How am I supposed to know where your crib is? I came the other way. You were this way, I was this way."

Plaqueboymax unconvinced by stream sniper's explanation after being called out for their "weird" behavior

After hearing the stream sniper claim that they did not intend to follow Plaqueboymax, the Twitch streamer remained skeptical, claiming that they "damn near beat him" by reaching SkyZone.

He elaborated:

"Please, gang. Please! You've always been... all right, bro. You feel me? Just keep it at that, though. You feel me? Like, chill, vibe a little. But you've got to understand, gang, n***a, I ain't... n***a, you damn near beat me here. I ain't even going to SkyZone yet, n***a! N***a, do you live in every area?! You be at the gym we go to in the morning. Like, damn!"

Furthermore, Plaqueboymax accused the stream sniper of lying about their claims:

"Okay, so let me get something straight because you're sitting here and lying to me right now. You live in this area, which is not close to where I live. Hold on! Stop! If you live close to here, why the f**k was you in those hills? That s**t don't get you here. Why was you in those hills where our crib is, finding where we live."

In other news, Plaqueboymax recently disclosed that he was harrassed after certain Twitch clips featuring him began circulating on social media.

