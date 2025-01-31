"Made me feel uncomfortable": Plaqueboymax says he got harassed last year on social media over Twitch clips

Plaqueboymax came in with the new wave of FaZe members, as part of the Clan's 2024 reboot. Since then, he has amassed nearly 1.6 million followers on Twitch and currently has an average viewership of about 37,000. Max came from humble beginnings and recently spoke on struggles he faced while coming up in the streaming scene, particularly regarding being sexualized online.

In a January 30 stream, Max explained how a single clip of him "smacking his a*s" was a catalyst for "harassment" he faced online. To sum it up, in mid-2024, streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross raided Plaqueboymax's livestream and asked their fans to echo false claims of a new Drake track being released.

Max initially bought into the hype and was later disappointed to learn that the entire ordeal was a prank. In frustration, he turned around and exposed himself to the camera, sort of like a taunt toward fans of Cenat and Ross:

Trending

"Last year, I was streaming one day, and Adin and Kai came in my chat and raided my chat and said 'Yo, Drake dropped', but he didn't actually drop, so I was like 'F**k y'all' and turned around and smacked my a*s. This clip has gone OD viral, this sh*t is like triple platinum on gay Twitter."

Expand Tweet

Fast forward to January 2025, Plaqueboymax explained that this clip, amongst many others, invited uncomfortable responses from the internet:

"There's a lot of clips, images... that leads to me getting harrassed. Like mad streamers do gay shit, but everytime I do some sh*t that's slightly... y'know... it's going triple platinum on gay Twitter... I know y'all see the comments of ni**as talking about they want to impregnate me... all type of nut sh*t... I'm not gon' lie bro this sh*t really made me uncomfortable... like overly uncomfortable."

"If I was a woman, this sh*t wouldn't be okay": Plaqueboymax speaks on the struggles he faced being sexualized on the internet

Elaborating on his experience online, Max claimed that if the gender roles were reversed, his offenders would face much harder consequences:

"If I was a woman, this sh*t wouldn't be okay and ni**as would say something about it."

The streamer's popularity skyrocketed as 2025 started, thanks to his feud with New York rappers, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay. Most recently, he collaborated with British drill artist, Central Cee, in a viral series on his Twitch channel titled, In The Booth.

Plaqueboymax mentioned that as he's gained popularity online, he consciously decided to curb actions that may be inappropriate:

"If y'all have noticed, I've kind of dialed back that part of me. I'll probably say some slick sh*t here and there, but, sh*t like that, pullin' my pants down (Shakes his head)."

It would seem like Max came to some sort of revelation. He realized being an online creator with a large audience has its consequences and responsibilities:

"For one, I realized what message am I passing down to my chat... for me to pull down my pants and smack my a*s. It was really more so a message from God [saying] 'Look what you're doing'."

To finish off his monologue, Plaqueboymax shared some appreciation for the LGBTQ+ members from his chat. He clarified that the issue lies with invasive individuals aiming to incite a personal reaction out of him. Finally, he did take accountability for his actions that led to these problems:

"Shoutout to all my gay ni**as!.. Y'all are great. But ni**as coming in my DMs and sending a d*ck, or some weird sh*t. Or talking about, 'Bro.. uhh.. you're bubble butt', is mad, like bruh, that sh*t is wild gang. That's not me gang, you gotta back the f*ck up... At the end of the day, it's ultimately my fault, I gotta take accountability."

In other news, Plaqueboymax delivers an inspiring speech after his In The Booth stream with Central Cee reaches a peak of over 140K concurrent viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback