"I'm obviously not a Nazi": Twitch streamer Katchii responds to backlash over her "salute"

Twitch streamer Katchii, also known as "itsKatchii," has responded to a recent controversy. For context, the content creator made headlines on February 5, 2025, when a video from Emily "Emiru's" Lunar New Year celebration broadcast surfaced on Reddit.

In a now-deleted clip posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Katchii lifted her right arm and said "salute," which seemingly bore a resemblance to the Sieg Heil. Here's a screenshot from Emiru's IRL livestream:

A screenshot from Emiru's livestream in which Twitch streamer Katchii was seen doing a "salute" (Image via Emiru/Twitch)

Thousands of netizens expressed their discontent with Katchii's actions, with some accusing her of "acting like a Nazi." On the same day (February 5, 2025), the Twitch streamer's Discord message appeared on X, in which she addressed the controversy.

While claiming that she "doesn't remember anything" from the hibachi dinner, Katchii announced that she planned to stop drinking alcohol because, according to her, she "cannot handle it in the slightest":

"What I did was stupid and if there's anything I learned from this it's that I cannot handle alcohol even in the slightest - I'm quitting. I was anxious and thought I'd be boring but it lead to that so I just can't :/ I don't remember anything after sitting down at hibachi."

In response to the "Nazi" and "racism" allegations, the content creator wrote:

"I was trying to be funny (???) but obviously I was insensitive and just plain dumb. I'm obviously not a nazi or a racist wtf I don't even comprehend how there are people alive who genuinely hate others just because of the way they were born."

Twitch streamer Katchii says she "should be more responsible" in response to the recent controversy

Katchii's Discord message continued, and she stated that she "should be more responsible" with the things she does on livestream because she is now a "public figure."

She also apologized for her actions by writing:

"Now that I'm a "public figure" I should be more responsible with what I say and do. Again this is all so new to me, and I don't say much about it but damn it is hard being online especially when you're constantly compared and criticized for every single thing you do. I don't want to give an excuse but It won't happen again. I'm sorry :(("

Streamer itsKatchii's Discord message (Image via @Awk20000/X)

Katchii is a well-known figure in the livestreaming community, best known for her Just Chatting and gaming content. As of this writing, the streamer boasts 122,091 followers on her channel.

