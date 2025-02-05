"Cool to act like a Nazi nowadays?": Fans react to Twitch streamer Katchii performing a "salute" live on stream

Twitch streamer itsKatchii or Katchii has gone viral on social media after footage of her actions on Emiru's livestream surfaced. On February 5, 2025, a clip, which has now been deleted, surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, the content creator was seen celebrating the Lunar New Year with prominent Twitch personalities and several OTK (One True King) members.

At the three-hour-41-minute mark of the broadcast, the hibachi chef instructed Katchii to place her right hand on her chest. The streamer then lifted her arm and performed a gesture that seemingly resembled the Sieg Heil while saying:

"My hand? Here? Why? Salute! What do I do? Catch?"

Timestamp - 03:41:33

Over 661 netizens on the streamer-focused subreddit have shared their thoughts on Katchii's gesture.

"So is cool to act like a nazi nowadays? Did I miss the memo?" Redditor u/Psycho-Kraken commented.

According to one community member, Emily "Emiru's" moderators were allegedly banning people for clipping the livestream moment.

"Emiru's mods are banning people for clipping this," Redditor u/BaconEatingChamp stated.

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Few-Dare-2336 claimed that the streamer played a "harmless joke."

"That was actually a harmless a** joke referencing Elon musks dumb a**. Don’t know why they freaked out about it," u/Few-Dare-2336 remarked.

There are many more varied reactions to the incident.

"Ngl (Not Going To Lie) when people start doing these things publicly again it’s kinda a sign that we are going the wrong direction," Redditor u/TopFlame wrote.

"Not even 100 years ago we had one of the worst wars humanity has ever suffered and now people just casually throw this s**t out, a symbol of utter hatred. What has happened man? I know people will go "haha shes just drunk" but f**k me, who the f**k does this?" Redditor u/Fletchyboyo stated.

"F**k Nazis. Doing something ironically just legitimizes it more," Redditor u/Squibbles01 commented.

Who is Katchii? Streamer's career briefly explored

Katchii is a partnered Twitch streamer who joined the Amazon-owned platform in May 2024. In just nine months, she has amassed over 122k followers, with her livestreams receiving an average of 5,688 viewers.

A brief overview of the Katchii's Twitch statistics (Image via twitchtracker.com)

While she has primarily streamed in the Just Chatting category for over 244 hours, Katchii has played various games on her channel, including World of Warcraft, Outlast, Wuthering Waves, and Fall Guys.

