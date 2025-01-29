"Just stop collaborating with Asmongold": Fans react as Emiru talks about "issuing an apology" for working with people who said "sh**ty" things

On January 29, 2025, a video surfaced in which Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" spoke out about "issuing an apology" for working with certain people. In a 21-second clip posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, the professional cosplayer asked her live audience whether she should take accountability for working with individuals who have said "sh**ty" things.

Upon seeing that her community said "yes," Emiru remarked:

"Should I also issue an apology for everyone I have ever worked with who said something that's obviously sh**ty? And I have to just, like, destroy people's jobs because of it? 'Yes.' Okay, yeah. That seems fair and reasonable."

Over 573 netizens on the streamer-oriented subreddit have shared their thoughts on Emiru's video, with some stating that the situation involved One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold."

Redditor u/somewhat_irrelevant stated that there was "nothing to apologize for," adding that Emiru should "just stop collaborating" with Asmongold:

"There's nothing to apologize for. Just stop collaborating with Asmongold and push back on what he's been saying. Also, stop acting like it's just a few out-of-pocket statements when he's really one of the largest right-wing influencers," Redditor u/somewhat_irrelevant commented.

One community member believed that the 27-year-old's statements were a "little out of touch":

"I'm beginning to think these multimillionaires who stream video games all day are a little out of touch," Redditor u/GirlYouPlaying remarked.

According to Redditor u/etrianautomata, Asmongold has seemingly become "problematic." They elaborated:

'"Anyone who I’ve ever worked with.' You literally have a weekly podcast with the guy who is consistently problematic, that you will continue to do under the guise of 'saving people's jobs,' as if Asmon himself wasn't largely responsible for the huge layoffs the company endured recently. So yes, if you're gonna keep working with him, the least you can do is apologize for it," Redditor u/etrianautomata wrote.

Asmongold's recent comments explored as Emiru speaks about "issuing an apology" for working with people who said "sh**ty" things

Asmongold made headlines on January 29, 2025, when he stated that it would be "good content" if Tom Homan, the former acting director of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, invited him to see deportations under Donald Trump's administration.

Asmongold also expressed his intention to witness deportation while cosplaying Ash Ketchum from the Pokemon series:

"They are doing these things with these deportations where they bring like celebrities to deport people. And it made me wonder, what is the probability that Tom Homan would let me go with him dressed up as Ash Ketchum, watching them do deportations."

On January 10, 2025, Emiru garnered attention on social media after she revealed that a streamer had called her out for "not giving him a chance." This led netizens to speculate that she was referring to her interaction with Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

