Asmongold says it would be "really good content" to get invited by Trump's 'border czar' Tom Homan and watch deportations

Clips of Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" gained significant attention on January 28, 2025, after he suggested that it would be "good content" if he were invited by Tom Homan to witness deportations under the Donald Trump administration. For context, Homan, referred to as Trump's 'border czar,' has been in the news recently for overseeing deportations of undocumented immigrants since the new president took office.

During his January 28, 2025, broadcast, Asmongold reacted to posts and videos about the deportation of immigrants. He then casually mentioned the idea of being invited by Homan to watch the deportations while dressed as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon:

"They are doing these things with these deportations where they bring like celebrities to deport people. And it made me wonder, what is the probability that Tom Homan would let me go with him dressed up as Ash Ketchum, watching them do deportations."

While Asmongold acknowledged that this scenario was unlikely, he suggested that witnessing the deportations while dressed as Ash Ketchum could make for "really good content." He laughed at the hypothetical situation and responded positively to some of his audience's comments:

"Like, I feel it's probably at least 5% chance, right? I think we are at 5-10% chance that this could happen. Yeah exactly, that would be really good content, it would be. Probably not going to happen, but it would be f**king funny though. [reading chat] 'For the love of god you must try'? Yeah, it would be f**king hilarious."

Asmongold says schools should not be exempt from ICE raids

Later in the same stream, Asmongold came across news clips discussing the protection of schools from ICE raids. He expressed disbelief over this, calling the notion "insane":

"What is the logic here? You can't get arrested if you are in a school? It's like a free zone? It's the home base, it's the safe zone? What is this? It's like a f**king video game, it's insane! How do you think like this?"

The streamer went on to describe arguments against ICE raids in schools as emotional appeals, implying that children are unsafe due to the presence of undocumented immigrants:

"I think this is again, this is what I was saying before how it's all these appeals to emotion. Whereas like, when you think about it, is it really a good idea that there are a bunch of people that are in some cases unvetted, random people, inside of a school where children are that aren't even citizens and are committing a crime by being there in the first place?"

Before moving on to another topic, Asmongold briefly showed support for a viewer's comment saying, "Arrest kids at school," and again referred to the idea of preventing ICE raids in schools as emotional manipulation:

"Is this really good for kids in the first place? I think it's kind of not. I would say, 'Ooh, maybe not.' Arrest kids at school, yeah, like what is this? But you can see that it is another element of emotional manipulation. And there is no actual thinking about this at all, it's just trying to invoke a sense fear and hopefully get people to act on that fear."

Asmongold has received significant backlash for his political views recently, with Twitch streamer HasanAbi even accusing him of "opening up an environment to Nazis."

