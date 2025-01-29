Song is dead I'm over it" — DDG refuses to be extorted by Pink Dreads producer after the song was taken down from YouTube

On December 25, 2024, DDG dropped his latest collaboration with Plaqueboymax, titled Pink Dreads. As per HotNewHipHop, the song had the potential to become a viral hit. However, unfortunately, it had to be taken down from YouTube recently for an unclear reason.

In his recent live stream, DDG has come out with his side of the story, claiming that it had been done as an attempt to extort him, plotted by his producer and manager.

Per the media outlet, the YouTuber revealed that the manager and producer were asking him for a higher fee, and took his song down in order to blackmail him. Talking about Pink Dreads in the stream, DDG said:

"Song is dead I'm over it"

The Impatient rapper continued:

"I don’t really care about the money. That’s kinda why I’ve been doing music without even making a lot of money doing music, it’s because I didn’t care about the money — I’m very passionate about it."

DDG has threatened his manager and producer

In his stream, DDG appears frustrated about the takedown of Pink Dreads by his co-workers. He said,

"They careers finna be cooked by the time I'm done wit em."

He alleged that their plan was to use the example of how well the song was doing to talk about a pay raise, which he wasn't ready to pay. The Storyteller rapper has already chosen to move forward from the incident. This is even more important for the 27-year-old since he declared in 2023 about moving away from YouTube and focusing solely on his career as a musician.

So far, the Givenchy rapper has put out three studio albums - Valedictorian (2019), It's Not Me It's You (2022), and Maybe It's Me... (2023). He has also released three EPs so far, one of which dropped last month, titled Handling Business.

DDG broke up with Halle Bailey a few months ago

The Make It Black rapper broke up with his partner for two years, Halle Bailey. On October 4, DDG announced in an Instagram statement that the couple was separating, writing:

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

Further claiming that the separation would not affect their friendship, the rapper added:

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

The 27-year-old concluded that it was time for them to "focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents." Their break up comes less than a year after the birth of their son, Halo.

The couple first reportedly started dating around the beginning of 2022, with DDG posting an Instagram birthday wish for Halle Bailey, calling her the "beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest," in the caption, attached to several cute selfies of the two.

In June of that year, the She Don't Play rapper made his first public appearance with Halle at the BET Awards. In an August 2022 interview with Essence, Bailey spoke about her boyfriend:

"I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them."

She admitted that things changed since her career took off, and they got to talking after she heard his new music. She even agreed to be "in love" in the interview. The following day, they made their first musical collaboration, with Halle featuring in the music video of If I Want You, playing his love interest.

Fans of DDG eagerly await the rapper's return with a new track.

