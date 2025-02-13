"Max brought the old Wiz back": Fans react as Plaqueboymax and Wiz Khalifa release London Layover/Again music video

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" recently collaborated with hip-hop icon Wiz Khalifa, with the duo releasing an official music video for a song called London Layover/Again. Plaqueboymax is known to connect with other hip-hop artists in the past, with him creating music alongside fellow streamer and rapper DDG in the past as well. Some of DDG's popular music, such as Pink Dreads, was made by the rapper alongside Plaqueboymax.

The music video for London Layover/Again, released on February 13, 2025, has been catching the attention of netizens on X since being posted on the micro-blogging website.

Many have been equating Khalifa's performance in the song to his style in his older tracks and claimed that Plaqueboymax had managed to bring that out of him:

"Damn Max brought the old Wiz back," wrote X user @MelanieLuxx

"As a longtime fan of Wiz and a fellow 'old head', I gotta salute the youth for this one. This the dopest shit I've heard from Wiz in a long time-- Shoutout Max for giving him that resurgence, this what it's all about," wrote X user @pacmvn

On the other hand, many netizens praised Plaqueboymax's beat-making skills as a producer:

"This bro PlaqueBoyMax is the DJ Khaled of streaming," wrote X user @suayrez

"That beat switch goes Crazy…" wrote X user @LionHimselff

Some users even claimed that the song was capable of winning at the Grammys:

"Ngl I can see this winning Grammys," wrote X user @gookyjhit

How many songs has Plaqueboymax released so far?

As per Apple Music, Plaqueboymax has produced a total of thirteen tracks so far, each being a single. The streamer has produced songs with other relatively smaller hip-hop artists as well, such as Nino Paid, BabyChiefDoit, UnoTheActivist, 5STAR, and Ixeout, among others.

Arguably Plaqueboymax and DDG's most popular song, Pink Dreads, was produced by the pair during the former's live broadcasts, with it eventually being released on December 25, 2024. Upon release, the song became a viral hit on social media.

In other news, Plaqueboymax recently reached out to FaZe Clan CEO Richard "Banks" during his Twitch broadcast to offer condolences for the passing of the latter's mother.

