Tory Lanez claims Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation paid his former lawyer to be "in bed with my opposition" in his new album Peterson

Rapper Tory Lanez released his latest album, Peterson, on March 7, 2025. The album, which was recorded in prison, features a track where he made allegations against Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation and mentions his legal issues. The rapper is currently serving time in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

One of the tracks on Lanez's album is titled Verdict Day, and in it, he mentions his legal troubles, claiming that his trial lawyer left him.

"Trial lawyer left me like she Kevin Liles/ She was in bed with my opposition like weddin' vows," the lyrics say.

Later in the track, he calls out his lawyer once again, naming her and emphasizing the allegation he made against her.

"Pinocchio contracts in the back, they was all severed/ Shawn Holley, that's a name I would call special/ Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead yo," he raps.

Lanez filed a complaint against his former lawyer, Shawn Holley, in October 2024, claiming that she had a connection to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. It is worth noting that Megan Thee Stallion signed a management deal with the record label in 2019.

Additionally, Shawn Holley is reportedly one of the co-executive producers of the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, which features Megan's Savage (Remix) in Season 2.

In his latest track, Lanez raps, claiming that Megan and Roc Nation were involved with his former attorney. He claims that Holley was working for his accuser and for him, adding that they had his lawyer in their "pocket."

"Workin' for my accuser and workin' for me/ All the information I give her is at ROC/ Y'all had my lawyer in y'all pocket, she circling T's/ And that's why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me," he raps.

After Lanez filed a complaint with the state bar, Shawn Holley denied having a relationship with Roc Nation, adding that the record label was never her firm's client. She also displayed an exchange between her and Tory Lanez, expressing not wanting to opt for a completely different and new defense.

Tory Lanez targets Megan Thee Stallion on My Shayla track from new album: Details explored

Tory Lanez took a dig at Megan Thee Stallion, Roc Nation, and his former attorney Shawn Holley in Verdict Day, which was a part of his latest album. However, the rapper didn't hold back from dissing Megan in another track called My Shayla.

The song features an AI-generated clip of Donald Trump reportedly alleging that Lanez tried to protect Megan Thee Stallion from going to prison and being shot. My Shayla's AI-generated outro in Trump's voice states:

“They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman. But the irony of it is, he protected to Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside.”

Additionally, Tory Lanez refers to Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz wherein he claims he has enough proof to countersue.

"Roc Nation comin' for Milagro, that's really funny/ Even more, they tryna find ways to relate it to me/ If I was petty I would countersue 'cause I got evidence," Lanez raps.

In October 2024, Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz, claiming the blogger was spreading false information about her on behalf of Tory Lanez. The lawsuit alleged that Milagro was intentionally causing emotional distress to the rapper by sharing deepfake p*rnography featuring her, cyberstalking, and questioning if she was actually shot in 2020.

Tory Lanez is currently in prison, serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan in her foot in 2020. The rapper was found guilty on charges of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and first-degree assault with a firearm.

