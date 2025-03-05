"Bro feelin like 2004 50 Cent on this cover" — Internet reacts to Tory Lanez' buff appearance on new album cover 

On March 4, 2025, Tory Lanez announced his new album Peterson on Instagram, calling it a personal comeback. The album is a sequel to his 2020 release, Daystar.

Lanez's post announced that he would be dropping the latest album on March 7, 2025, with a disclaimer stating that there was "very limited vinyl available". The rapper's album announcement was reposted by @akademiks along with a track snippet, asking the audience for a verdict on the same.

Netizens quickly took to the Instagram post's comment section to make their opinions known wherein one of the internet users drew a comparison between 50 Cent and Lanez's buff appearance in his Peterson album cover stating:

"Bro feelin like 2004 50 Cent on this cover"

A fan comments on Lanez's album cover (Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

Additionally, netizens put forth their views on Lanez's album cover displaying contrasting opinions.

Netizens comment on Lanez's upcoming album (Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

Fans of the rapper displayed their excitement for Peterson dubbing it a "classic" already:

Netizens comment on Lanez's upcoming album (Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

"This is the first ever in-real-time prison album" — Tory Lanez mentions in claim about upcoming album Peterson

On the Full Send podcast on February 28, 2025, Tory Lanez announced his album Peterson will release on March 7, 2025. Speaking via a prison call, he said he would finish the tracks on time but sought support from his fans, the "Umbrellas."

The rapper said that he is aware of his capability and knows releasing an album from prison is a "very crazy task that has never, ever been done". He added that others who have released music from prison usually use means like the phone, which he didn't want to get into, stating that wasn't what he was doing with the upcoming album.

Adding to the claims surrounding his new release, Tory Lanez mentioned:

"This is the first ever in-real-time prison album. An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album."

Lanez said that the album features pain, hunger, cries, and tears, describing that there is "a lot of emotion into it". He emphasized that it is the first-ever professionally recorded prison album which hasn't been done before.

While Tory Lanez has dropped all the details of his new album, the rapper had hinted at his wish to release music in a prison phone call snippet posted to Instagram in February 2025. Sharing his perspective on the artists who inspired him to come up with an album, Lanez mentioned:

"PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025. The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

Tory Lanez is currently in prison on a 10-year sentence because he was convicted of 3 felonies related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

